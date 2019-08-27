Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Contractors Even Listened to Siri Recordings of Users' Sexual Encounters

According to a recent report, Apple's contractors in Cork, Ireland had to listen to over 1,000 Siri recordings each shift, some of which were rather sensitive.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2019, 4:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Contractors Even Listened to Siri Recordings of Users' Sexual Encounters
According to a recent report, Apple's contractors in Cork, Ireland had to listen to over 1,000 Siri recordings each shift, some of which were rather sensitive.
Loading...

As contractors in the Irish city of Cork listened to over 1,000 Siri recordings per shift before Apple suspended the programme last month, they regularly heard drug deals, sensitive business deals and even recordings of people having sex picked up by Apple's digital assistant, a media report said.

The contractors had the job of listening to and grading recordings by Apple's virtual assistant Siri, the Irish Examiner reported last week, citing a former employee. The employee said that the details of each Siri user were kept anonymous. "They (the recordings) were about a few seconds long, occasionally we would hear personal data or snippets of conversations but mostly it would be Siri commands," the employee was quoted as saying.

Contractors working for Globetech, a Cork-based firm, regularly listened to more than 1,000 recordings from Siri each shift, according to the former employee. These details were revealed after a whistleblower last month told the Guardian that Apple contractors worldwide regularly heard medical information, drug deals, sensitive business deals and recordings of people having sex picked up by Siri, the report claimed.

Apple users reportedly had no prior knowledge that their Siri recordings were listened to. After details of the practice came to light, Apple suspended transcription and grading work on Siri recordings last month. "Apple is committed to customer privacy and made the decision to suspend Siri grading while we conduct a thorough review of our processes. "We're working closely with our partners as we do this to ensure the best possible outcome for our suppliers, their employees and our customers around the world," a spokesperson for Apple was quoted as saying by the Irish Examiner.

"While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally," it added. The reports last month raised concerns as a former contractor at the iPhone maker claimed that Siri interactions are sent to workers who listen to the recordings and are asked to grade it for a variety of factors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram