Apple Could Be Working On a Dual-Port Fast Charger For iPhone And iPad

Apple users could finally have a fast charging solution from the company very soon. As per a new report, the company accidentally leaked its dual-port USB Type C charger that is soon entering mass production. The update about the product comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, the renowned Apple analyst.

Predicted last month that a new charger of about 30W would come in 2022. Components are nearing mass production, and this year's shipment estimation could reach 2-3M units.https://t.co/Xb2keIGYSQ— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 9, 2022

Kuo referred to the leak about the charger, and mentioned the product might become a reality in the market later this year. Apple has stopped giving chargers in the box since last year with the iPhone 13 series.

So, offering a dual-port USB C wall charger with up to 35W charging speed could be exactly what the doctor ordered from the company. And going by the prices of Apple chargers, expect a hefty price tag for this product, if and when it comes to the market for consumers.

USB C is used by iPad and MacBooks right now, with the iPhones sticking to the proprietary lightning ports. But offering a 35W dual-port USB C charger could work for other smartphone users.

Kuo also talks about the shipment levels of this rumoured charger, which is likely to touch 3 billion units in 2022 itself.

The development about this charger comes against the backdrop of Apple working on its GaN charger, so it remains to be seen if the said USB C charger is actually the same one or not. GaN chargers are smaller in size and offer better power efficiency. We could hear more about this charger in the coming months.

But the thought of Apple entering the GaN arena is promising, with the technology likely to get further impetus from other manufacturers in the near future, especially if Apple takes the plunge in reality.

