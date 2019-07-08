Apple Could be Working on a Foldable iPad That Also Has 5G, But it Will Not Arrive Before 2020

Rumours are doing the rounds that Apple is secretly working on a new model of the iPad, which will come with a foldable display and feature 5G connectivity, and is set to launch in 2020. The information comes from the London-based global information provider ISH Markit’s analyst Jeff Lin, technology website 9To5Mac has reported. It could be the first Apple iPad to support 5G cellular radios for fast mobile Internet browsing and in addition to it, it will feature on one of Apple’s A-series processors. According to reports, it is believed that the foldable iPad will compete with the dual-screen Surface computing device that Microsoft is expected to release sometime in the next few months.

In response to the claim by Lin, 9to5Mac stated, “The product would apparently feature MacBook sized screens, which isn't too much of a stretch given that the iPad Pro already tops out in a 12.9-inch size. However, it is easy to imagine how an iPad mini-sized product that could unfold to 13 or 15-inch screen would be compelling."

However, it is not clear whether the screen size refers to an opened or a closed iPad screen. Though Apple is yet to add support for 5G in the hardware that it sells, including the iPhone and the iPad, major cellular companies in many countries have begun launching 5G test networks. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to launch three iPhone models this year, which is expected to introduce 5G to the iPhone line-up for the first time.

Earlier, in May, it was revealed that the company’s plans of introducing its own iPhone 5G chip could take as long as six years with its 5G chip making a debut in 2025.

