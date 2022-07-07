Apple Could Bring A New Extreme Sports Version Of Apple Watch This Year: What To Expect

Apple could launch a new extreme sports version of the Apple Watch this year as per new updates shared by Bloomberg. The rumoured product from the company is likely to sport a rugged metal casing and also feature the biggest display to date on an Apple Watch.

All the details come via Mark Gurman, who has a solid record of giving information on Apple products over the years.

Gurman suggests the Sports version Apple Watch will have a 2-inch display and the build quality will be stronger than aluminium to certify its tag as a rugged wearable. The screen is expected to get extra durability, making it shatter-resistant.

The larger display will be accommodated with a bigger capacity battery on this version of the Apple Watch. The extra screen estate could be used to offer more information for the users.

The extreme sports side of this Apple Watch model will offer features like improved tracking sensors, and also give you more details while hiking. Apple could also equip this model with the ability to detect fever by monitoring the temperature of the person wearing the Apple Watch.

Gurman mentions that Apple had plans to launch this new version of the Apple Watch last year, but it is possible that production issues might have forced the company to delay its plans.

Adding a new Watch model not only implies a different focus but also enables the company to have a pricier model in its lineup. Gurman suggests the new Extreme Sports version will cost more than the regular Apple Watch Steel version this year.

With this, Apple is expected to launch three different Apple Watches as part of the 8 series, which also includes the SE version. We’ve mostly seen the new Watch being announced along with the iPhones, so it is possible that the Apple Watch Series 8 could debut around September this year.

