Apple Could Bring Low-Cost iPad To Rival Google Nest Hub And Amazon Echo Show

Apple has launched the new M2 Pro Macs and a new HomePod this week but the company continues to focus on future products, including its efforts in the smart home segment. As per a new report, Apple could have a new low-cost iPad in the market sometime next year that will help you operate different smart home gadgets.

This iPad model will reportedly mount on walls using magnetic fasteners and help you control lights, play videos and even take FaceTime calls, as mentioned by sources in a Bloomberg report. The new details come after Apple was reported to be working on a HomePod-like device with a smart display.

But offering a low-cost iPad will help Apple compete with the likes of Google and Amazon which already have a host of smart display devices like the Nest Hub Max and Echo Show among others.

It seems Apple has realised that the demand for such devices has gone up in the past few years, and it has a broad lineup of iPads in the market that can be utilised to offer a compelling version for those keen on extending their smart home ecosystem.

Apple is likely to use its existing services and offer them through this rumoured product. Not having a speaker as the base is rather intriguing but one cannot rule out Apple selling a stand for this product as an accessory at a later date. We would rather see Apple bring this iPad variant rather than a HomePod with a display, which is likely to cost a lot more than a singular device.

Apple could talk more about this new product at the WWDC 2023 which should be around June this year as always. We are also intrigued to see how the company plans to make the iPad variant work since its use case is limited to controlling other devices but having a screen means video consumption among others will be part of the package for the consumers.

