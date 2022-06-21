Apple Could Bring Second-Gen AirTag If Its Demand Continues To Grow

Apple could launch its second-gen AirTag in the near future if the demand for the product continues to be high. The update comes from reliable analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared some interesting data about the tracker device from Apple.

Kuo says the AirTag shipments are estimated at 20 million for 2021 and it could go up to 35 million units this year. He mentions that AirTag sales have gone up gradually, which is directly linked to the shipment of the device in the market.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

And this increase in demand for the device could play a big part in Apple launching the second-gen version of the tracker device for consumers. He does not share the possible launch timeline of the device, but it could either launch with the new iPhone 14 series later this year or probably come in early 2023 with the new iPads.

Kuo doesn’t even talk about the features the new AirTag could offer, but we are hoping that Apple could make the tracker less of a danger to people. Reports have talked about AirTag being used to stalk people, and in some cases track down people and kill them as well.

iOS did get a new update to make AirTag less intrusive or used for tracking. But going by frequent updates about the device, we don’t think AirTag has become fool-proof just yet. Apple could also redesign the shape of the tracker to freshen up the lineup.

Apple is making wholesale changes with the iOS 16 this year, and we got a glimpse of the new features coming to iPhone users in a few months’ time. iPhone users finally get to experiment with their lock screen, where they can get notifications and real-time alerts. iOS 16 also promises a better switch between eSIM networks and also removes CAPTCHa logins once and for all.

