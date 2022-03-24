Apple Could Bring Under-Display Face ID Tech With iPhone 15 Pro Next Year

Apple is making big plans for its future iPhone models, and while the world has its eyes glued to the news about this year’s iPhone 14 series, the company has already started working on the next year’s model.

According to a new report, Apple is working with Samsung to develop a new layer of the screen that can easily integrate the front camera and other Face ID sensors. It says that Apple could introduce the in-display Face ID tech with the next year’s iPhone 15 Pro model for consumers.

The report from a South Korean outlet mentions that Samsung and OTI Lumionics are working on a new-age under-display (UD) camera which could debut on Galaxy Z Fold5 in 2023, and then come to the iPhone 15 Pro model later that year.

The report explains that Samsung is developing a new form of organic cathode material that can accommodate the Face ID sensors and the camera under the display. The resulting design of the screen could not only be notch-free but allow Apple to reduce the size of the screen bezels to a minimum, which also increases the overall footprint of the screen.

If this report has a strong base to the rumour, it is possible that Apple could test the pill hole design for the iPhone 14 series this year, and then completely get rid of the notch or hole design from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup in 2023.

We are hoping that Apple also finds a way to integrate the Touch ID feature into the display or on the power button, something that has worked effectively with the iPad Air models launched in 2020 and this year as well.

This year’s iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to get a smaller pill hole design, where the pill carries the Face ID sensors, and the hole is where you have the front camera. Apple seems intent on keeping the vanilla iPhones and the Pro models separate, in terms of features and technology.

The iPhone 13 Pro devices got the ProMotion high-refresh-rate display, which the regular iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini did not get last year.

