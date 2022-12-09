Apple Could Delay Launching iPhone With USB-C Charging Port Until 2025

The European Union (EU) has issued a directive requiring all smartphones, including iPhones, sold in member states to have USB Type C charging by December 28, 2024 – the official deadline. It was previously speculated that Apple might switch to USB C as the default port from iPhone 15 series onwards, but upon further examination, this may not be the case.

Apple usually launches its new iPhones in the month of September every year, and while the company is required to comply with EU’s directives by December 28, 2024, the chances are – the company will stick to the lightning port until the iPhone 16 series, which is slated to launch in 2024.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has previously cited environmental concerns as a reason for not shifting to USB C as its default port. However, in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, stated that the company wishes to comply with the European Union’s directive, and that they have “no choice.”

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that the upcoming iPhone models could feature two different types of USB-C ports. The standard iPhone and iPhone Plus models would reportedly have one type of port, while the Pro versions would offer faster transfer speeds with a different port. This news has sparked speculation about the potential capabilities and features of the new iPhone models.

Most Android manufacturers have already adopted USB-C as the standard charging port. As a result, Apple is the only major company that has not made the switch to USB-C. It is worth noting that while Apple offers USB-C ports on some of its Mac and iPad products, it still ships popular devices like the AirPods and all iPhones with a lightning connector.

Read all the Latest Tech News here