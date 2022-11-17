Apple Could Have Different USB C Ports For iPhone 15 And 15 Pro Next Year

We all know that Apple is going to be moving to USB-C charging for its iPhones, and most of us expect that to happen in 2023 with the iPhone 15 series. But a new development suggests Apple might have a dual strategy with this feature as well.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will bring the iPhone 15 models with USB-C for charging and data transfer, but there will be a difference in the technology that will be available on the vanilla iPhone 15/15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max or Ultra.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Kuo says that Apple will be upgrading its charging capabilities by moving to USB-C and it will be using its existing suppliers, who will benefit from this move. He also talks about a survey which says iPhone will abandon lightning ports and switch to USB-C next year.

(4/7)2H23 new high-end iPhones' wired transfer speed will likely improve markedly, benefiting the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry. Apple's existing suppliers (e.g., Parade, Asmedia, Genesys Logic, Renesas, etc.) are expected to be leading beneficiaries.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 17, 2022

But he is quick to point out that only the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will get the advantage of the fast data transfer speeds, which means the Pro models get the latest USB-C 3.2 interface. While the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus only get the USB 2.0 version of the USB-C charging, which delivers the same data transfer speeds as the lighting port.

If these details are correct, then Apple is once again giving buyers a tough choice to consider the regular iPhones. We have already seen the Pro models getting the ProMotion 120Hz display, the dynamic island made its debut this year and even the new A-series chip was offered on these variants only.

Looking at how Apple has changed its strategy towards high-end iPhone models, it won’t be surprising to see this become a reality next year.

Either way, we are just glad that Apple is finally caving into the pressure exerted by the EU with its recently passed law on common charging ports. Apple even said that it doesn’t have a choice but to accept the law, meaning the iPhones will soon be moving to USB-C.

The company could be forced to apply the same across the globe, and other countries, including India, are finalising their own set of charging rules which will be made official in the near future.

