CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » Tech » Apple Could Launch a 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023
1-MIN READ

Apple Could Launch a 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 14:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Upcoming MacBook Air is rumored to have a 15.5-inch display, making it the largest MacBook Air ever

Upcoming MacBook Air is rumored to have a 15.5-inch display, making it the largest MacBook Air ever

Apple could be looking at the possibility of offering consumers the option of choosing between two sizes of the MacBook Air, with the launch of a potential 15.5-inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023.

Apple is reportedly preparing to release a new 15-inch MacBook Air in spring 2023. While the company has not officially confirmed the product, analyst Ross Young claims production of panels for the laptop will begin in Q1 2023. The upcoming MacBook Air is rumored to have a 15.5-inch display, making it the largest MacBook Air ever.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg have both suggested that a new 15-inch MacBook Air could be in the works at Apple. Bloomberg, earlier, pointed towards a Spring 2023 release date, and now, Ross Young’s recent report about the panel production beginning in Q1 backs earlier speculation.

Earlier, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted that Apple could offer a 15-inch MacBook model, as early as Q2 2023, in two variants—offering a M2 or M2 Pro chipset.

If Apple continues to sell the existing 13.6-inch variant of the MacBook Air with the M2 chipset, the upcoming 15.5-inch model will join it, offering consumers the option of choosing between two sizes of the MacBook Air.

RELATED NEWS

Additionally, apart from the larger MacBook Air, Apple is also rumored to be developing a 12-inch MacBook with a projected release at the end of 2023 or early 2024. Bloomberg previously reported on this potential product in June.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 17, 2022, 13:41 IST
last updated:December 17, 2022, 14:00 IST