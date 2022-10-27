Apple Could Launch a 16-inch iPad Pro In 2023: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a 16-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display that is rumored to launch in the third or fourth quarter of 2023. Currently, the newly launched 12.9-inch M2 powered iPad is the largest iPad that Apple currently offers.

A report from The Information suggests that Apple’s new larger iPad could be geared towards artists and content creators who need a larger screen footprint to facilitate their creative workflow.

Apple’s push towards bridging the gap between the iPads and the Mac line is now evident. With the launch of the current generation Apple iPad Pro with the M2 chip, it was also announced that Black Magic Design Da Vinci Resolve would be coming to iPad OS. Da Vinci Resolve is a video editing software, particularly known for its node-based editing and color correction prowess.

With the launch of a potential 16-inch iPad Pro, Apple could be looking at bringing more pro-grade apps to the iPad. Gurman said that Apple is looking forward to creating an amalgamation of the current iPad experience and the Macs.

In 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also claimed that Apple was indeed looking forward to bringing larger iPads to the market.

