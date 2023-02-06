Apple Could Launch iPhone 16 Ultra Variant In 2024, Will Be Costlier Than iPhone Pro Max Model

Apple has gone up the price ladder with iPhones, iPads and even the MacBooks in the past few years and the company is not done yet. According to new reports, Apple wants to add another premium iPhone to its lineup with the Ultra moniker and it could launch with the iPhone 16 series next year.

The report from Bloomberg suggests Apple has seen big demand for the iPhone Pro series since its features made them different from the vanilla variants. And it believes that adding another premium model over the Pro Max could help its money-making schemes further impetus.

“The iPhone has become so integral into people’s lives," Cook was quoted as saying. “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category," he added.

The change could also happen at the cost of a regular iPhone model, with Apple not convinced by the sales figures of the iPhone Minis and the iPhone Plus that launched with the 14 series last year. Apple has already cut down the production of the iPhone 14 Plus to meet the demand for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

And while the iPhone 15 series is already hitting production stage, Apple could revisit its stance next year and add iPhone 16 Ultra to its portfolio. Considering the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs over Rs 1.5 lakh, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could go further up this year, we expect the rumoured iPhone 16 Ultra to easily become the first Rs 2 lakh iPhone in the market.

It is not clear what will make the Ultra different from the Pros, but the report suggests Apple could offer it without ports, maybe add another camera and pack a bigger screen, if at all. Could the Apple Ultra also support stylus like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? At this point we cannot discount anything.

