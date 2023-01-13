Apple Could Launch New Cheap AirPods For Around Rs 8000 Next Year

Apple could have a new affordable AirPods version in the market next year. The company already has three models available in its TWS earbuds lineup but all of them cost well above Rs 10,000. So having a sub $100 (Rs 8,100 approx) product could help the company attract more buyers to the platform.

Apple is also working on the successor to the AirPods Max wireless headphones. All these details come via Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst who tracks Apple extensively and has a track record of being right, who says, Apple could either bring the new AirPods model in the second half of 2024 or push it to early 2025.

Kuo also mentions that Apple is looking to switch suppliers for its audio products from Geortek to Hon Teng (Fit) which is a subsidiary of Foxconn. Apple launched its most-expensive audio product, AirPods Max costing over Rs 60,000 in the Indian market.

The second-gen version could see major upgrades, hopefully on design and hardware features. The price is likely to go further up like every other Apple product available in the market these days.

But we are intrigued to see how Apple positions the rumoured affordable AirPods. Will it get a new moniker, like AirPods Light/SE or sit below the original AirPods, which to be honest is quite outdated now. Going by the given price from Kuo, expect Apple to ditch a slew of features like IP rating, H1 chip and give a moderate level of noise cancellation.

Even though Rs 8,000 will be on the lower end, the market in 2023 has matured in the TWS ecosystem and people are spoilt for choices. Apple has tight control over the performance of all TWS earbuds on the iPhone, which gives the AirPods a big advantage over the non-Apple TWS products that cost much less and offer a wider range of features to consumers.

