Apple Could Limit USB C Charging Support For iPhones: What It Means

Apple is being forced to offer USB C charging on iPhones after the new law passed by EU recently but the company seems intent on working things the way it wants. A new tip has come out this month which suggests Apple could install an IC chip to the USB C port on the iPhone which will ensure that you can’t use any USB C cable to charge the iPhone.

As weird as it may sound, Apple is likely to limit the cables that can charge the iPhone to the ones which are MFI (Made for iPhone) certified.

The development comes from an unknown source but we aren’t surprised to hear Apple working on something like this. After all, the company has a solid tradition of keeping its ecosystem closed, and even if Apple has to accept providing USB C charging for iPhones, it can easily make hardware changes to ensure that not all USB C cables can charge the iPhones.

Apple has made a habit of forcing people to buy its accessories, and in some cases, it suggests that any mishap caused by using a third-party adapter or cable will not be borne within the warranty guidelines. Apple’s interest in the accessory segment is evident, and you have products like the lightning to headphone jack selling for around Rs 900 while you also have cleaning cloth available for more than $10 (Rs 810 approx).

But if Apple does make this restrictive call, it might face further scrutiny from the EU lawmakers, as the order to use USB C on iPhone was to unify the charging ecosystem across platforms, and make it easy for consumers to use one cable to charge all their mobile devices. Apple has already accepted the fate of using USB C for iPhones, which is likely to be introduced with the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

Other countries are also drafting similar rules which could mean that iPhones in all markets will have the new charging tech, which should allow Apple to increase the charging speed and also make the cables more durable.

