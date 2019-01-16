English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Could Revisit The iPod Lineup With a New iPod Touch, Switch to USB-C Cables For iPhones in 2019

"Details on what changes a new iPod touch might feature are unclear at this point, but it is long overdue for an update. The report also goes on to say that the 2019 iPhones 'might' make the switch to USB-C," 9To5Mac quoted the report.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Could Revisit The iPod Lineup With a New iPod Touch, Switch to USB-C Cables For iPhones in 2019
Apple May Bring New iPod Touch, USB-C Cables For iPhones in 2019 (photo for representation)
Loading...
A revised iPod touch and USB-C cables for iPhones could be on Apple's list of offerings in 2019, according to a report from Macotakara -- a Japan-based supply chain blog. "Details on what changes a new iPod touch might feature are unclear at this point, but it is long overdue for an update. The report also goes on to say that the 2019 iPhones 'might' make the switch to USB-C," 9To5Mac quoted the report as saying on Monday.

The iPod touch is largely targeted at youngsters who are not ready for a smartphone and its 6th generation was released in 2015 which Apple continues to sell with 32GB of storage for $199. "Further, Macotakara says that those who are working on the iPhone's USB-C transition indicate it has not yet reached the reference design stage as yet," the report said.

The iPhone-maker did bring the USB-C cables along with the 2018 iPad Pros. "Even though Macotakara has a decent track record, but like most supply chain sources, it can struggle with details such as timing," the report added.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram