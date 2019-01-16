Apple Could Revisit The iPod Lineup With a New iPod Touch, Switch to USB-C Cables For iPhones in 2019

A revised iPod touch and USB-C cables for iPhones could be on Apple's list of offerings in 2019, according to a report from Macotakara -- a Japan-based supply chain blog. "Details on what changes a new iPod touch might feature are unclear at this point, but it is long overdue for an update. The report also goes on to say that the 2019 iPhones 'might' make the switch to USB-C," 9To5Mac quoted the report as saying on Monday.The iPod touch is largely targeted at youngsters who are not ready for a smartphone and its 6th generation was released in 2015 which Apple continues to sell with 32GB of storage for $199. "Further, Macotakara says that those who are working on the iPhone's USB-C transition indicate it has not yet reached the reference design stage as yet," the report said.The iPhone-maker did bring the USB-C cables along with the 2018 iPad Pros. "Even though Macotakara has a decent track record, but like most supply chain sources, it can struggle with details such as timing," the report added.