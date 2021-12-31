Apple Days Sale: Last Minute Deals on iPhones, MacBooks And Other Apple Products

Electronics retailer Vijay Sales have announced its Apple Days sale in India that will go on till December 31 in the country. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail attractive dicsounts on Apple products including iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, MacBook laptops, AirPods, HomePod Mini, and more. Vijay Sales has also announced that it will be offering up to Rs 10,000 off via HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions during the year-end Apple Days sale.

The Apple Days sale is live at over 110 Vijay Sales retail outlets as well as online. During the sale, the iPhone 13 will start at a price of Rs 75,900, Rs 4,000 less than its sticker price of Rs 79,900. Buyers will further be able to get Rs 6,000 off on HDFC Bank card transaction, bringing the smartphone’s value down to Rs 69,900. Above this, Vijay Sales is said to be offering an additional Rs 3,000 cashback if users exchange a smartphone with the minimum value of Rs 5,000. If used, all these offers bring the effective price of the smartphone down to as low as Rs 61,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 Mini all get these same offers and discounts. The iPhone 13 Pro is being sold at an effective price of Rs 1,13,900, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is going for Rs 1,23,900, and the iPhone Mini is going for a price of Rs 66,400. These prices can further be brought down with HDFC cashbacks and exchange offers.

Other products that are seeing a massive discount include the 2021 iPad which is priced at Rs 29,600 during the sale. The iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro are being sold at Rs 50,900 and Rs 67,500, respectively. Among laptops, the MacBook Air with M1 chip is being sold at Rs 83,610, and the M1-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch is priced at Rs 1,10,610 during the sale.

AirPods also see discounts including the latest third-generation AirPods, which are going for Rs 17,300, the AirPods Pro are going for Rs 20,590, and the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones are priced at Rs 50,900 during the Vijay Sales sale. The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE is also available at a discounted price of Rs 36,100 and Rs 25,900, respectively.

