Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: Best Deals and Offers on iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Pro and More

Flipkart is hosting Apple Days sale where the e-commerce company is offering several iPhone models like iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11 Pro at a discounted price. The platform is also selling iPhone 12 series models that include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with deals such as instant discount with HDFC Bank, thereby enabling customers to purchase the smartphone lower than the original price. The Apple Days sale on Flipkart is currently live and will last till December 10.

The latest development is a part of the year-end round-up where the platform is offering a host of products at discounted rates. The company is also hosting it Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza that is offering buyers the best prices on some of the best selling smartphones in India. Similarly, with the Apple Days sale, Flipkart is also offering other Apple products like Apple Macs and Watch Series devices with deals like no-cost EMI and free delivery. As mentioned, several iPhone models are also available with a temporary price cut.

Starting with the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB, the smartphone is selling at Rs 32,999 (MRP 39,900) on Flipkart. Customers with HDFC Bank credit cards can further enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,750 during EMI transactions. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and A13 Bionic SoC. Similarly, all the iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available to purchase with an instant discount worth Rs 1,500 with HDFC Bank debit card during the regular transaction. All the models (except 12 mini) can also be purchased with Rs 5,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards on EMI (debit and credit) transactions. At the moment, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs 73,900 and Rs 63,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro price in the country starts at Rs 1,14,900 while the iPhone 12 Pro Max price is set at Rs 1,24,900 for the base 128GB model.

Similarly, the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro are available on during Flipkart's Apple Days sale for Rs 40,999 (MRP Rs 47,900) and Rs 79,999 (MRP 1,06,600), respectively for the base 64GB model. Both the phones can be bought with an instant discount of Rs 1,750 with HDFC Bank credit card during EMI transactions. Meanwhile, all the iPhone models on Flipkart are available with no-cost EMI option, exchange offers, and 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Other devices like Apple iPad, Apple Macs (Intel versions), Apple Watch, and HomePod mini are all available with instant discounts with HDFC Bank as well as with exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.