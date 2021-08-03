Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales Begins: Deals on iPhone 12, iPad Pro and More

Vijay Sales, India’s popular electronics store, is hosting Apple Days Sale ahead of the Independence Day celebration in India. The sale event is currently live on the company’s offline and online channels till August 9. During the Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales, customers can check out a host of Apple-made products, like iPhones, Macs, and more, with a temporary price cut. Notably, customers with HDFC Bank cards can further lower prices by up to Rs 7,000 at the time of payment.

During the Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales, the iPhone 11 is available at starting Rs 45,999. On the other hand, the flagship iPhone 12 Pro is retailing at starting Rs 1,04,990, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs Rs 1,14,999. The more affordable iPhone 12 will retail from Rs 67,400, and the iPhone 12 mini will sell at starting Rs 57,499. The entire iPhone 12 lineup features an OLED display, 5G, A14 Bionic chipset, and MagSafe wireless charging capabilities. Apple’s more ‘affordable iPhone SE is available at starting Rs 31,990 for the base 64GB model while the two-year-old iPhone XR is retailing at starting Rs 39,199.

Apart from the iPhone models, the vanilla iPads (7th-Gen) price starts at Rs 24,500 during the Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales. The old-gen iPad Pro (2020) is available at starting Rs 55,900 for the base model.

Vijay Sales is offering MacBook Air at starting Rs 81,900, while the MacBook Pro 13 with the latest M1 Chip is available from Rs 1,07,000. Moving to smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 6 price starts at Rs 34,990, and the more affordable Apple Watch SE is available from Rs 28,900. Lastly, Apple Air Pods come at Rs 11,290, and Apple AirPods are retailing at Rs 18,490. As mentioned, HDFC Bank card users can enjoy additional discounts at the Apple Days sale. Customers can refer to the chart above to find all details.

