Apple Delays Launch of Podcast Subscription Service Until June

Apple is delaying the launch of its podcast subscription service until June after some podcast creators had issues with delays in their shows appearing after uploading them, according to an email seen by Reuters. The company in April said it was introducing a service that would let podcast creators charge for their shows, with Apple keeping a 30 percent commission in the first year of a subscription and thereafter dropping commissions to 15 percent, similar to its App Store. The service was originally slated to start this month with iOS 14.6.

The Cupertino-based tech giant had said that Apple Podcasts listeners in more than 170 countries and regions could sign up for premium subscriptions that include a “variety of benefits" curated by creators such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series. Listeners will be able to enjoy premium subscriptions from independent voices and studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, to leading media and entertainment brands, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more. Users can also discover channels, which are groups of shows curated by creators with unique titles, descriptions, and artwork.

Apple redesigned its Podcast interface with iOS 14.5. It features new pages for every show and episode to make it easier to follow, listen to, and share. The new Smart Play button helps listeners automatically start episodic shows from the beginning of each series. Listeners can now save individual episodes, which are downloaded for offline playback, making it easy to bookmark podcasts to listen to later from Library. Apple introduced podcast subscription amid reports that its rival Spotify aims to launch the same. In India, Apple Podcasts subscription will cost Rs 1,799 per annum and remains accessible by the Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and more.

