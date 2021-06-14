Apple Design Awards for iOS Apps Announced: Indian Musical App Takes Best Innovation Prize

Apple on Thursday hosted its annual Apple Design Awards for the best apps and games from developers across the globe. The Apple Design Awards are divided into categories including Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visual and Graphics, and Innovation. In each of these categories, the Cupertino-based giant has named one app and one game that scores the best in terms of their respective category. Apple said that the winners of the Apple Design Awards bring bold, creative, and distinctive ideas to life and inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but everyone at Apple as well. This year, an Indian app won the best app award in the “Innovation" category.

Apple has divided the awards in six categories - Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visual and Graphics, and Innovation. The winners in the Inclusivity category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages. In this category, Apple named Vioce Dream Reader as the best app, and HoloVista as the best game. Further, the Delight and Fun category is based on what app or game can provide a memorable, engaging, and satisfying experience that is enhanced by Apple’s technology. In this category, Apple named two games as the winners - Pok Pok Playroom and Little Orpheus. “Interaction" category winners are based on who can deliver an intuitive interface and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform. Here, the best app was CARROT Weather and the best game was Bird Alone. In the “Social Impact" category, winners are based on which app or game can improve lives in a meaningful way and highlight critical issues. Here the best app was Be My Eyes and the best game was Alba.

Winners in the “Visual and Graphics" category feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations. Here, the best app according to Apple was Loona and the best game was Genshin Impact. For “Innovation" category, Apple awards winners who provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre. Here, the award went to Indian app NaadSadhana created by one Sandeep Ranade. The best game for Innovation was League of Legends: Wild Rift.

