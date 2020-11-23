Apple Devices to Soon Get Microsoft' Xbox Series X Controller Support

Apple has announced that the company is working with Microsoft to bring Xbox Series X controller support to its devices. The support for the controller will arrive via an over-the-air (OTA) update, although, Apple is yet to share more details over its availability. It essentially means that users will soon be able to play games with the new Xbox Series X controller on the Apple iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac models. Currently, Apple devices support Xbox wireless controller (Model 1708) and Xbox Elite wireless controller series 2.

The development was shared by Apple on its support page and first spotted by a Reddit user (cvfunstuff). Apple devices also support the PlayStation DualShock 4 wireless controller; however, there is no mention of the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller or the Amazon Luna Controller on the Apple Support page. Notably, YouTuber Austin Evans had confirmed last month that the new PS 5 DualSense controller works with Android smartphones as well as Windows PCs like Surface Laptop G.

Meanwhile, other Made for iOS (MoI) Bluetooth controllers that are compatible with Apple devices include Razer Kishi for iPhone, SteelSeries Nimbus+, Rotor Riot wired game controller and more.

Apple device users in India can purchase the Xbox wireless controller for Series X and Series consoles at Rs 5,890 via official retailers. Microsoft had previously said that the new controller for the latest Xbox consoles includes tactile dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers to provide a better grip. Besides, the D-pad, bumpers, and triggers now have a matte finish to maintain a "smooth consistent feel." To reduce latency, the company has also included a new technology called Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). The new Xbox controller further comes included with Series X and Series S consoles. Currently, the Xbox Series X price in India is set at Rs 49,990, while the Xbox Series S comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990. The Series X is capable of supporting 120FPS gameplay in 4K resolution, whereas, the Series S offers only up to 1440p resolution gameplay, with up to 120FPS frame rate.