Apple Disables Walkie Talkie Watch App Due to Vulnerability that Allows People to Listen to Others Users' iPhones
The Walkie Talkie app was added to Apple Watch with the release of watchOS 5. The app will remain installed on devices, but will not function until it gets fixed.
Representative Image
Apple has disabled its Walkie Talkie Watch app after discovering a vulnerability that could have allowed a person to listen to other users' iPhones sans their consent.
The app on Apple Watch essentially allows two users, who have accepted an invite from one another, to receive audio chats via a "push to talk" interface.
"We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and will restore the functionality as soon as possible," the iPhone maker was quoted as saying by the TechCrunch on Thursday.
The Walkie Talkie app was added to Apple Watch with the release of watchOS 5.
The app will remain installed on devices, but will not function until it gets fixed.
The iPhone maker similarly disabled Group FaceTime for a short period of time while it was fixing a vulnerability
