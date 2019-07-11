Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Disables Walkie Talkie Watch App Due to Vulnerability that Allows People to Listen to Others Users' iPhones

The Walkie Talkie app was added to Apple Watch with the release of watchOS 5. The app will remain installed on devices, but will not function until it gets fixed.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Disables Walkie Talkie Watch App Due to Vulnerability that Allows People to Listen to Others Users' iPhones
Representative Image
Loading...

Apple has disabled its Walkie Talkie Watch app after discovering a vulnerability that could have allowed a person to listen to other users' iPhones sans their consent.

The app on Apple Watch essentially allows two users, who have accepted an invite from one another, to receive audio chats via a "push to talk" interface.

"We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and will restore the functionality as soon as possible," the iPhone maker was quoted as saying by the TechCrunch on Thursday.

The Walkie Talkie app was added to Apple Watch with the release of watchOS 5.

The app will remain installed on devices, but will not function until it gets fixed.

The iPhone maker similarly disabled Group FaceTime for a short period of time while it was fixing a vulnerability

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram