Apple 'Disbaled' FaceTime on Older iPhones and Now it Has to Pay $18 Million For Damages

Over 3.6 million devices are said to have been affected by the update and each class member will receive an estimated $3.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Apple has agreed on an $18 million deal to settle a class-action lawsuit in California that accused the tech giant of intentionally breaking FaceTime on older iPhones, specifically the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S. Over 3.6 million devices are said to have been affected by the update and each class member will receive an estimated $3, reports 9to5Mac.

Thirty percent of the settlement fund will go to the class counsel. The lawsuit's two class representatives, Christina Grace and Ken Potter stand to gain up to $7,500 each as an incentive award for their participation in the case.

To recall, FaceTime launched in 2010 as a first-party videoconferencing technology for iPhone. The class-action lawsuit in California accused Apple of intentionally breaking FaceTime on iPhones running older versions of iOS.

According to the lawsuit, breaking FaceTime in iOS 6 allowed Apple to save money because it would no longer need to support users who did not upgrade to iOS 7. Apple originally agreed to reach a settlement deal back in February. The Cupertino based tech giant was also hit with a similar class action in Florida which was dismissed by a federal court.

