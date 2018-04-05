English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Discloses Gender Pay Gap at UK Operations
Apple's report comes a day before the deadline for British employers with more than 250 staff to report their gender pay gap under new regulations.
Apple Discloses Gender Pay Gap at UK Operations (Image Reuters)
Apple said on Tuesday that men earned 5 percent more on average than women at its UK operations, although the median pay gap was 2 percent in favour of women. Apple's report comes a day before the deadline for British employers with more than 250 staff to report their gender pay gap under new regulations.
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
The iPhone maker said the gender pay gap was due to more men in senior positions than women which led to higher pay, bonuses and stock. Apple said 30 percent of its workforce in the UK was represented by women, with the number having risen from 28 percent in 2014.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
The company employs more than 6,000 workers in the UK and operates in three segments - Apple (UK) Ltd, Apple Europe Ltd and Apple Retail UK Ltd. The company said it would take a number of measures to close the gaps, such as to stop asking employees for their salary history, which it will start from this year.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
The iPhone maker said the gender pay gap was due to more men in senior positions than women which led to higher pay, bonuses and stock. Apple said 30 percent of its workforce in the UK was represented by women, with the number having risen from 28 percent in 2014.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
The company employs more than 6,000 workers in the UK and operates in three segments - Apple (UK) Ltd, Apple Europe Ltd and Apple Retail UK Ltd. The company said it would take a number of measures to close the gaps, such as to stop asking employees for their salary history, which it will start from this year.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move