Apple Discontinues iPhone 8 Logic Board Repair Programme That Launched in 2018

Apple has discontinued its free logic board replacement programme for iPhone 8 models. The programme essentially offered free repair services for the logicboard (aka motherboard0 of iPhone 8 units shipped with manufacturing defects that caused the devices to restart and become unresponsive. In some cases, the devices failed to turn on at all.

According to MacRumors, the programme has been removed from Apple‘s list of active services. Launched in 2018, the repair programme aimed to cater for a ‘very small percentage’ of iPhone 8 devices that were shipped with manufacturing faults. These affected models were reportedly sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Hong Kong, China, India, Macau, Japan, New Zealand and the USA. However, iPhone 8 Plus was not part of the programme, and Apple had asked its customers to check the official website for determining their eligibility for the programme. Though the repair service has been shut down, iPhone 8 users may still contact Apple customer support to seek guidance about their phone’s problem, if any.

Currently, Apple offers free repair programmes for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro regarding sound issues. There’s another display replacement programme for iPhone 11. The free replacement programme was introduced after Apple realised that a ‘small percentage’ of iPhone 11 displays might stop responding due to touch issues with the display module. The affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. iPhone 11 users who faced similar difficulty could check if their device was part of the defective lot by using their phone’s serial number in the tool on Apple’s official website. Eligible customers could book an appointment at an authorised service centre for free replacement of the screen module of the device.

