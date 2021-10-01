Apple Diwali Offer: Get Free AirPods if You Buy iPhone 12 or 12 mini from October 7

Apple has announced a Diwali offer that will begin for customers from October 7. The festive period sale applies on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, which are already retailing at reduced prices after the launch of the iPhone 13 series in India. As per the offer promoted by Apple India, users who purchase either the Apple iPhone 12 or 12 mini will get a pair of free AirPods with their purchase. Apple has not specified if the AirPods offered in the promotional deal are the first generation ones, or the second generation with the wireless charging case.

The iPhone 12 series has been discounted in India since the introduction of the iPhone 13 series, and the latest promo offer is likely in efforts to clear out pending inventory of the older generation iPhones. While the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are no longer on sale via the official Apple India channel, the iPhone 12 (review) and 12 mini are now priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 59,900 respectively – down from their 2020 launch prices of Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900. The new pricing has now been applied to the iPhone 13 and 13 mini instead – which are iterative upgrades over the iPhone 12 series in terms of their design, along with faster processors, improved cameras and better battery life.

The promotional programmes run by Apple have previously offered AirPods on a deal via the company’s student discount programmes on MacBooks and iPads. With the latest promotional effort, the iPhone 12 has added further value to its overall offering. It comes with the A14 Bionic SoC that is still more than adequate as a flagship processor, has two 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, and flagship grade Retina displays as well. With the added AirPods in on the offer, the iPhone 12 series makes for a great purchase for those looking for a new generation iPhone experience, while saving some extra bucks.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 series offers additional features such as sensor shift OIS on both the cameras, including the ones on the iPhone 13 mini. The two phones also get better battery life, with 1.5 hours higher battery life on the iPhone 13 mini, and 2.5 hours battery life on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 series, meanwhile, will get the promotional offer applicable on purchases starting October 7, and is likely to be a limited period offer.

