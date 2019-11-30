Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Doubles AirPods Pro Production; Targets 2 Million Units Per Month

As per the Nikkei Asia Review, demand for the Apple Air Pods Pro has surged since the noise-cancelling earbuds were launched in October.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Apple Doubles AirPods Pro Production; Targets 2 Million Units Per Month
Apple Air Pods Pro (file photo)

There is no denying that the AppleAirPods are winning people's hearts and gaining popularity with every passing day. To retain customers and to lure prospective buyers, Apple had recently updated its AirPods line with the introduction of AirPods Pro. The latest Apple AirPods Pro is by far the most popular wireless earbuds which support Active Noise Cancellation. Launched in October this year, there has been a spurt in demand for Apple's AirPods Pro. To cater to the sky-rocketing demand and anticipating more requests for the wireless earbuds, Apple is now planning to double the production of AirPods Pro earphones to 2 million units a month, a report by Nikkei Asia Review mentioned.

"In a threat to its usual suppliers, Apple has asked little-known Luxshare-ICT to double production of AirPods Pro earphones at its Chinese facilities to 2 million units a month," the report mentioned sources as saying. It further said that Apple has asked the key suppliers to boost production of the "lower-cost AirPods, the world’s best-selling wireless earbuds.” The report by Nikkei comes within days after Bloomberg reported that the USD 249 AirPods Pro had "surpassed expectations and demand for them is pushing Apple’s assembly partners against capacity and technical constraints."

AirPods Pro is an addition to the AirPods line-up and not a replacement of the second-generation AirPods. The new AirPods Pro supports noise cancellations. It has a Transparency Mode that enables some pass-through of the sound. There is a larger Apple-designed high-excursion, low-distortion driver, which should theoretically deliver even better and wider sound. There are more sensors inside each earbud as well, for a variety of functionality. The Apple AirPods Pro is priced at Rs 24,900 in India.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
