English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel For 5G Chips in 2020 iPhone Models
Apple started using Intel components in modern iPhones as it wanted to reduce its dependence on chips from Qualcomm, with which it got entangled in a log legal battle.
Apple Drops Intel For 5G Chips in 2020 iPhone Models: Report (photo for representation, image Reuters)
Apple has reportedly conveyed a message to Intel, saying it will not be using the chip-maker's 5G modems for 2020 iPhone models, the media reported. As a result of the decision, Intel seems to have halted development on a modem internally known as "Sunny Peak", but the company is reportedly now focusing on improving its product in an attempt to win Apple back for the 2022 iPhone lineup, Digital Trends reported on Thursday.
Also Read: Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen
The news was originally reported by Calcalist, an Israeli financial daily, which reviewed internal company communications. Earlier reports suggested that Apple was turning to Taiwanese mobile chipset maker MediaTek for its communications components and that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant was looking to move away from using Intel processors altogether by 2020.
Apple started using Intel components in modern iPhones as it wanted to reduce its dependence on chips from Qualcomm, with which it got entangled in a log legal battle.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen
The news was originally reported by Calcalist, an Israeli financial daily, which reviewed internal company communications. Earlier reports suggested that Apple was turning to Taiwanese mobile chipset maker MediaTek for its communications components and that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant was looking to move away from using Intel processors altogether by 2020.
Apple started using Intel components in modern iPhones as it wanted to reduce its dependence on chips from Qualcomm, with which it got entangled in a log legal battle.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone Trailer is Bold, Brave and Unabashed; Watch It Here
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter