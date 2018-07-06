English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Reportedly Drops Intel For 5G Chips in 2020 iPhone Models

Apple started using Intel components in modern iPhones as it wanted to reduce its dependence on chips from Qualcomm, with which it got entangled in a log legal battle.

IANS

Updated:July 6, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel For 5G Chips in 2020 iPhone Models
Apple Drops Intel For 5G Chips in 2020 iPhone Models: Report (photo for representation, image Reuters)
Apple has reportedly conveyed a message to Intel, saying it will not be using the chip-maker's 5G modems for 2020 iPhone models, the media reported. As a result of the decision, Intel seems to have halted development on a modem internally known as "Sunny Peak", but the company is reportedly now focusing on improving its product in an attempt to win Apple back for the 2022 iPhone lineup, Digital Trends reported on Thursday.

Also Read: Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen

The news was originally reported by Calcalist, an Israeli financial daily, which reviewed internal company communications. Earlier reports suggested that Apple was turning to Taiwanese mobile chipset maker MediaTek for its communications components and that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant was looking to move away from using Intel processors altogether by 2020.

Apple started using Intel components in modern iPhones as it wanted to reduce its dependence on chips from Qualcomm, with which it got entangled in a log legal battle.

Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery