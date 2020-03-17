Apple Employee in Los Angeles Tests Positive for COVID-19

An Apple employee in Los Angeles has been found to be coronavirus positive. The employee worked at Apple's Culver City offices, reports Variety. "A team member in our Culver City office has informed us they tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no symptoms when they were last in the office, and remains in self-isolation at home," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

"We recognize this is a challenging time for our global community and our thoughts remain with those around the world personally affected by COVID-19 and the heroic medical professionals and researchers fighting it," the spokesperson added. Apple employees at the office campus have been alerted to take extra precautions. "The news comes a day after the news broke that Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus," said the report.

Grainge's 60th birthday celebration on February 29 in Palm Springs was reportedly attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook, veteran music manager Irving Azoff, and Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue. Cook last week announced to temporarily close all retail stores outside of Greater China till March 27, along with committing $15 million to help with global recovery. Cook said at all of the offices, "we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China".

"That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on-site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks," the Apple CEO said. "We're also announcing that we are matching our employee donations two-to-one to support COVID-19 response efforts locally, nationally, and internationally," he added.