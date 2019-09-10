Apple Event 2019 Live: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max Launch and More

Read More

Apple will be announcing a brand new trio of iPhones today and from what we have heard there could be a new Apple Watch as well. Apart from the brand new iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, we are expecting announcements around the AirPower charging mat, and as well as its new services, Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade game service.Thanks to numerous leaks we know that the new iPhones will be coming with updated cameras. The high-end variants will be getting triple rear cameras which will be placed in a square housing and we are expecting different focal lengths on each camera. The iPhone 11 will continue to have two cameras at the back, but will sport the same camera housing. While we don't quite know about the hardware, but we won't be surprised to see a new Apple A13 chip.