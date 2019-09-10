English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
Apple Event 2019 Live: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max Launch and More

September 10, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
Apple will be announcing a brand new trio of iPhones today and from what we have heard there could be a new Apple Watch as well. Apart from the brand new iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, we are expecting announcements around the AirPower charging mat, and as well as its new services, Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade game service.

Thanks to numerous leaks we know that the new iPhones will be coming with updated cameras. The high-end variants will be getting triple rear cameras which will be placed in a square housing and we are expecting different focal lengths on each camera. The iPhone 11 will continue to have two cameras at the back, but will sport the same camera housing. While we don't quite know about the hardware, but we won't be surprised to see a new Apple A13 chip.
Sep 10, 2019 10:43 pm (IST)

Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month for a family subscription, launching with one month free trial across 150 countries. Apple says it will add over 100 new title in the weeks to come.

Sep 10, 2019 10:42 pm (IST)

Presenting Sayonara Wild Hearts, by Annapurna Interactive. On Apple Arcade, starting September 19.

Sep 10, 2019 10:42 pm (IST)

The third demo is by Annapurna Interactive, with a game that looks as quirky as their typical creations. Nice one!

Sep 10, 2019 10:40 pm (IST)
Sep 10, 2019 10:40 pm (IST)

Next up is Capcom, with a demo of Into The Depth. The graphics look quite nice.

Sep 10, 2019 10:38 pm (IST)
Sep 10, 2019 10:37 pm (IST)

The key theme of Apple Arcade seems to be family-friendly community gaming. Presumably, the Arcade subscription programme will come with a family plan.

Sep 10, 2019 10:36 pm (IST)

Arcade will now be integrated straight into the App Store, and the first announcement honours are being wrapped up by Konami.

Sep 10, 2019 10:35 pm (IST)

Apple Arcade is the world's first cross-platform game subscription service, including iPhone, Apple TV and Macs, says Apple.

Sep 10, 2019 10:34 pm (IST)

Here's CEO Tim Cook, flagging off the event. "Steve always believed that if you give people wonderful tools, they'll create wonderful things," he says. And with that, announcements begin with the App Store, and Apple Arcade.

Sep 10, 2019 10:30 pm (IST)

We're good to roll from the Steve Jobs Auditorium at Apple Park, Cupertino. Aaaand... here we go!

Sep 10, 2019 10:27 pm (IST)

Some more discussion on what might be 2019's "One More Thing" from Apple. Is it a MacBook? Is it a HomePod? We don't know for sure yet, but until then, here's what you should know about it: https://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-special-event-what-will-be-that-onemorething-this-time-around-2301001.html

Sep 10, 2019 10:24 pm (IST)

"There is just something different about walking into the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park. There is that undeniable legacy of Apple’s co-founder, and in a way, one can feel his presence here every year. The excitement is in the air, with a lot of conversations about what Apple intends to do with the next iPhones, particularly the camera capabilities," says Vishal Mathur, our technology editor and resident Apple wizard. He's at the Steve Jobs Auditorium right now.

Sep 10, 2019 10:18 pm (IST)

If you're too tired to read, here's a glimpse of all the specifications that have leaked about the iPhone 11.

Sep 10, 2019 10:04 pm (IST)

As we get closer to launch, here's your mandatory lowdown on what you can expect from the swanky new iPhones. Details here: https://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-iphone-event-launch-date-expect-price-specs-and-everything-we-know-2296235.html

Sep 10, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18's live coverage of Apple's much awaited iPhone 11 launch event of 2019. After much talks, leaks and renders, we are finally just a few minutes away before chief executive Tim Cook takes to the grand stage at Steve Jobs Auditorium to open the show. We'll be seeing new iPhones, dissecting them, taking photos of them, the whole nine yards. Also expected at the event is the Watch Series 5, which should become even more reliable as a portable medical messiah. There's also Apple's "One More Thing" on the line, and recent whispers around tech circles are that the magical AirPower might just have come back from the dead. In short, there's a lot to talk about, all of which should go underway, very soon. Watch this space!

Earlier today we reported about leaked slide posted on Chinese social media network Weibo, which included pricing of all three iPhone models. Pricing is expected to start at $749 (Rs 53,800 approx) for the iPhone 11 while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 (Rs 72,000 approx) and $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approx), respectively.

