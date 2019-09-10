Apple Event 2019 Live: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max Launch and More

Thanks to numerous leaks we know that the new iPhones will be coming with updated cameras. The high-end variants will be getting triple rear cameras which will be placed in a square housing and we are expecting different focal lengths on each camera. The iPhone 11 will continue to have two cameras at the back, but will sport the same camera housing. While we don't quite know about the hardware, but we won't be surprised to see a new Apple A13 chip.
Some more discussion on what might be 2019's "One More Thing" from Apple. Is it a MacBook? Is it a HomePod? We don't know for sure yet, but until then, here's what you should know about it: https://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-special-event-what-will-be-that-onemorething-this-time-around-2301001.html
"There is just something different about walking into the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park. There is that undeniable legacy of Apple’s co-founder, and in a way, one can feel his presence here every year. The excitement is in the air, with a lot of conversations about what Apple intends to do with the next iPhones, particularly the camera capabilities," says Vishal Mathur, our technology editor and resident Apple wizard. He's at the Steve Jobs Auditorium right now.
As we get closer to launch, here's your mandatory lowdown on what you can expect from the swanky new iPhones. Details here: https://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-iphone-event-launch-date-expect-price-specs-and-everything-we-know-2296235.html
Hello and welcome to News18's live coverage of Apple's much awaited iPhone 11 launch event of 2019. After much talks, leaks and renders, we are finally just a few minutes away before chief executive Tim Cook takes to the grand stage at Steve Jobs Auditorium to open the show. We'll be seeing new iPhones, dissecting them, taking photos of them, the whole nine yards. Also expected at the event is the Watch Series 5, which should become even more reliable as a portable medical messiah. There's also Apple's "One More Thing" on the line, and recent whispers around tech circles are that the magical AirPower might just have come back from the dead. In short, there's a lot to talk about, all of which should go underway, very soon. Watch this space!
Earlier today we reported about leaked slide posted on Chinese social media network Weibo, which included pricing of all three iPhone models. Pricing is expected to start at $749 (Rs 53,800 approx) for the iPhone 11 while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 (Rs 72,000 approx) and $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approx), respectively.
