Apple Event 2020 Launches: iPad Air With New Design, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6, Budget Watch SE, Apple One
News18.com | September 15, 2020, 11:46 PM IST
Apple has launched the new iPad Air (2020), the 8th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE in its hardware event today. In terms of services, Apple has also launched Apple Fitness Plus as an assisted fitness guidance package with the Apple Watch, and Apple One – an all-in-one subscription package that let's you buy iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus services with one static fee. The biggest takeaway from the launch is the new iPad Air, which also debuted the A14 SoC on Apple devices, and also introduced Apple's new iPad design language on Apple's razor thin Air lineup.
And that's it, people. As always, it has been a visual delight from Apple. That WatchOS 6 commercial was brilliant, in particular. We are also really impressed with the iPad Air, and Apple also has a new budget smartwatch with the Apple Watch SE.
Sep 15, 2020 11:33 pm (IST)
BREAKING: Software releases from Apple coming tomorrow. iOS 14 will its graphical and privacy upgrades, WatchOS 7, the new iPadOS, tvOS. No mention of Big Sur, somehow.
Sep 15, 2020 11:33 pm (IST)
If you thought Craig Federighi didn't feature in this event, he just flashed by for a second.
Sep 15, 2020 11:31 pm (IST)
The new iPad Air will start at $599, available from the next month. India prices and availability will come soon. Price it well, Apple!
Sep 15, 2020 11:29 pm (IST)
The new iPad Air now features a 7MP front and 12MP back cameras, along with 4K 60p video recording and stereo speakers too. Here's the mosaic with all features of the Apple iPad Air (2020).
Sep 15, 2020 11:28 pm (IST)
Ladies and gentlemen, this is how the new iPad Air looks. It also features USB-C. Would you buy this over the iPad Pro? It has the performance, and it looks incredibly sleek.
Sep 15, 2020 11:25 pm (IST)
The A14 Bionic gets a faster Neural engine, among others. The iPad Air is the swag, cutting edge tablet for creators. Okay, we really are excited about this iPad. It's cool, it looks good, it's powerful and it also comes in green.
Sep 15, 2020 11:23 pm (IST)
The new iPad Air is no longer a cut-price product. It is powerful, and premium. Welcoming the A14 Bionic processor with 5nm tech. In fact, Apple just premiered the A14 Bionic SoC with the new iPad Air. Unexpected?
Sep 15, 2020 11:21 pm (IST)
The iPad Air still retains the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, but it now resides inside the tiny power button at the top.
Sep 15, 2020 11:20 pm (IST)
YES, the iPad Air is being upgraded too. And it GETS A NEW DESIGN. NOW we are talking! It finally gets the new design, and it's super thin, with green, sky blue and rose gold colours. Featuring a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, and no home button. Neat!
Sep 15, 2020 11:18 pm (IST)
Here's a mosaic on what all the 8th generation iPad comes with. Prices at $329, with $30 off for students. Orders starting today, availability from this Friday. India details to follow soon.
Sep 15, 2020 11:16 pm (IST)
Honestly, I kinda hoped the 8th gen iPad would finally adopt the new iPad design language. Sure, it's a budget iPad with the power of the new iPadOS, and that's really great, but hey, wouldn't I want my fancy new iPad to look new as well?
Sep 15, 2020 11:14 pm (IST)
Ted Merendino is now talking about the 8th gen iPad. Feat. A12 chip, which Apple says is "2x faster than the bestselling Windows laptop".
Sep 15, 2020 11:11 pm (IST)
I'll say this again – the iPad is 10 years old. I feel very old now.
Sep 15, 2020 11:11 pm (IST)
That was short, sweet and brief. So finally, we've moved on to the iPad. Cook vouches that the iPad is an essential device. I quite like iPads, having spent close to a year working solely on an iPad. So, I have no reason to disagree. Oh, also – it's 10 years of the iPad already.
Sep 15, 2020 11:10 pm (IST)
Apple One is one subscription programme, for iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and now, Apple Fitness+ too.
Sep 15, 2020 11:08 pm (IST)
From here, we now move on to Apple's services. Lori Malm, director of Apple Services, now will talk about... Apple One. We toldja.
Sep 15, 2020 11:07 pm (IST)
You can transfer your Apple Fitness+ playlist to Apple Music to listen anywhere, any time. Oh, and it has an "absolute beginner" mode for people like me as well. It is specifically made for people who haven't worked out in a while. Yep, that's me.
Sep 15, 2020 11:03 pm (IST)
Here's Apple Fitness Plus, people.
Sep 15, 2020 11:02 pm (IST)
Apple Workout app is now a wholesome fitness service, and it gets music on top of everything else. Introducing, Apple Fitness Plus.
Sep 15, 2020 11:01 pm (IST)
Now Apple watnts to motivate us to stay fit even more. Tell us, Apple – we really need it especially as we're still stuck at home.
Sep 15, 2020 11:00 pm (IST)
The Apple Watch Series 6 can do ECG, and also tracks your elevation continuously. But besides that point, this Apple Watch Series 6 commercial is REALLY cool. Like, really, really cool. We'll try to get you a link to it ASAP.
Sep 15, 2020 10:58 pm (IST)
Here's a glimpse of the new Apple Watch(es). US preorders begin today, and sale begins from Friday, September 18. India details to come soon.
Sep 15, 2020 10:55 pm (IST)
Apple Watch SE with GPS will cost $279, while the Watch Series 6 costs $399. That should make a difference of at least Rs 10,000 in India between the prices of the two watches. Apple says that the Watch Series 3 will also continue to sell, but of course without all the latest sensors and cool things. But hey, the Watch SE seems pretty cool!
Sep 15, 2020 10:54 pm (IST)
Whoa okay, the Apple Watch SE just jumped outta nowhere. It's a budget Apple Watch that offers all the essential features (apparently), looks practically the same, has the S5 processor (that's just a generation old), still gets cellular connectivity, but will crucially cost lesser.
Sep 15, 2020 10:53 pm (IST)
Y'all, the Apple Watch Solo Loop. It has two types – braided and plain. It stretches like a rubber band but stays snapped to you like the Milanese Loop. It's cool, even though it does even lesser than its fellow bands. It's like the black sheep of the Apple Watch band family.
Sep 15, 2020 10:51 pm (IST)
One big splash for the Watch Series 6 are watch faces. There is WAY too many customisations, which means that you can tweak your watch endlessly to keep things afresh. It actually looks pretty cool, with THIS much customisation on a wearable.
Sep 15, 2020 10:48 pm (IST)
Here's the Apple Watch Series 6, again, with a new Watch face.
Sep 15, 2020 10:47 pm (IST)
Watch S6 apparently has a 2.5x brighter Always-On display thanks to the new chip, and you can also get a constant blood oxygen monitor access anywhere, anytime.
Sep 15, 2020 10:46 pm (IST)
It has Apple's new S6 chip inside, which is 20% faster than previous generation. That's expected with Apple, TBH.
The iPad Air also gets a new shade of green, while the Apple Watch Series 6 gets blue and red (with Apple's PRODUCT(RED) tie-up) finishes. The Apple Watch SE, meanwhile, features the 5th generation chipset, but brings most of the new features and sensors in a cut-price offering. The 8th generation iPad gets an incremental upgrade, and is not hugely different from the ones that came before it. Apple also announced that its latest software offerings, including iOS 14, watchOS 7 and the new iPadOS and tvOS will roll out for all users by tomorrow. However, the update timeline for macOS Big Sur is yet to be revealed.
India prices for all the new Apple products are expected to be announced shortly.