Apple Event 2020 Launches: iPad Air With New Design, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6, Budget Watch SE, Apple One

⚡️ “iPad 8th Gen, iPad Air, Watch Series 6, Watch SE Launched By Apple”https://t.co/jdp7T7DahT — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 15, 2020

Apple has launched the new iPad Air (2020), the 8th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE in its hardware event today. In terms of services, Apple has also launched Apple Fitness Plus as an assisted fitness guidance package with the Apple Watch, and Apple One – an all-in-one subscription package that let's you buy iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus services with one static fee. The biggest takeaway from the launch is the new iPad Air, which also debuted the A14 SoC on Apple devices, and also introduced Apple's new iPad design language on Apple's razor thin Air lineup.