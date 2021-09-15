Apple Event 2021: Here's Everything Apple Launched at iPhone 13 Event; Check Price, Sale Date in India

Apple on Tuesday night unveiled four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and new iPads during a virtual event held from California. The new addition in Apple family includes - iPad and iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here’s all you want to know about its features, specifications, India price and availability details.

iPHONE 13, iPHONE 13 MINI, iPHONE 13 PRO, iPHONE 13 PRO MAX

The new Apple smartphone series includes the regular iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All the new Apple smartphones retain the USB Type-C port, an OLED (Pro XDR) screen, MagSafe support, and faster 5G bands.

iPhone 13 models further get the new-generation 5nm Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and as usual, the RAM configuration and battery capacity remain unclear.

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 series retains the flat-edge design, but the size of the front notch has been reduced.

iPhone 13

Price in India for For 128GB: Rs 79,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

512GB: Rs 109,900

Date Of Sale: Pre-order will begin from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.

iPhone 13 mini:

Price in India for 128GB: Rs 69,900

256GB: Rs 79.900

512GB: Rs. 99,900

Date of Sale: Pre-order will begin from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro

Price in India for 128GB: Rs 119,900

512GB: Rs 149,900

1TB: Rs 169,900

Date of Sale: Pre-order will begin from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price in India for 128GB: Rs 129,900

512GB: Rs 158,900

1 TB: Rs 179,900

Date of Sale: Pre-order will begin from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.

IPAD MINI 6 OR IPAD MINI 2021

Starting with iPad mini 6 or iPad mini 2021, the compact tablet comes with a new design that includes flat edges similar to the iPhone 12 series. It features an 8.3-inch Retina display with slim bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an anti-reflective coating. The new iPad mini comes in four colour options, and the screen excludes the home button. Apple has also integrated the Touch ID with a power button at the top.

iPad (WiFi)

Price in India for 64GB: Rs 30,990

256GB: Rs 44,990

Date of Sale: The new iPad will be available from October 1.

iPad (WiFi and cellular connectivity)

Price in India for 64GB: Rs 42,990

256GB: Rs 56,990

Date of Sale: The new iPad will be available from October 1.

iPad mini (Wifi)

Price in India for 64 GB: Rs 46,990

256 GB: Rs 60,990

Date of Sale: The iPad Mini can be ordered today, Friday, September 15 and will be available next Friday, September 24.

iPad mini (WiFi and cellular)

Price in India for 64GB: Rs 60,990

256GB: Rs 74,990

Date of Sale: The iPad Mini can be ordered today, Friday, September 15 and will be available next Friday, September 24.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 7

The dial of new Apple watch comes in three finishes - aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. Apple says the flat display is 70 per cent brighter than the predecessor, and users will get 18 hours of usage time. The Apple Watch Series 7 retains popular features like ECG, blood oxygen monitor as well as get new Watch Faces and faster-charging tech with USB Type-C.

Price: For the US, the price starts at $399 (approx Rs 29,400). The India-specific prices will be announced by the company shortly.

Date of sale: Details about its availability in India are yet to be announced, though Apple said that it would be available in the US later this year.

