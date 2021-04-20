tech

yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Apple Event 2021 Live Updates: 12.9-in XDR iPad Pro, 24-in M1 iMac, Purple iPhone 12, AirTag Launched

News18.com | April 20, 2021, 23:31 IST
Apple Spring Loaded event 2021

The Apple Spring Loaded event 2021 is all set to go underway, and as part of the expected offering are a whole bunch of new Apple hardware. The one that is expected to capture the most eyeballs are new iPads, in the form of a new iPad Mini and a new generation of the high performance iPad Pro lineup. The Apple Spring Loaded event is in line with the mid-cycle hardware event that Apple typically hosts, which in the past have been used to unveil the iPhone SE, various versions of the iPad and MacBook, Mac and iMac PCs. This year, a number of other new hardware launches are also expected, and far-off rumours have pointed at the possibility of the AirPods 3, as well as Apple’s much rumoured NFC tile trackers, the AirTags.

Among the new iPads, the iPad Pro is expected to replace its older display standards with a new mini LED Retina display. They are also expected to get a new generation processor which would bring 5G connectivity to Apple’s tablets, while an upgrade to the cameras of the Pro tablets would also not be out of the question at the Apple Spring Loaded event 2021. The company’s all-in-one bundled desktop PCs, the iMac, is also expected to get the company’s own processors with the Apple M1, which have created quite the stir for being better performing than the previous Intel models (enough to stir an ad war). The AirPods 3, meanwhile, would be an interesting product to observe as well, especially since Apple has split the feature set between the latter and an eponymous Pro variant too.

Further rumours have also suggested that Apple may also bring out a refresh of its Apple TV 4K streaming device, which would largely remain the same but at the same time add a crucial bit of support – that for 120Hz refresh rates for high definition playback on flagship TVs. More details should be just around the corner, as the event gets set to go underway.

Apr 20, 2021 23:31 (IST)

Yep, so that's all folks. See you 'round for the next event, whenever that is. Until then, stay masked, stay distanced and at home, and do your bit to beat the virus out there. Take care!

Apr 20, 2021 23:30 (IST)

So, I reckon that's almost that for tonight's launches. Cook's giving his own recap now, which mostly means that the event's about to wrap. As always, keep an eye on this space for India specific announcements such as the prices of these new products.

Apr 20, 2021 23:28 (IST)

A full recap of what the new iPad Pro tablets are capable of:

Apr 20, 2021 23:27 (IST)

Here's another look at it. Apple thrown quite a bit of firepower into this machine.

Apr 20, 2021 23:27 (IST)

Alrighty, so the iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $799 (Rs 60,000) and the 12.9-inch one (the MVP, in my books) starts at $1,099 (Rs 83,000). India prices and availability to follow soon.

Apr 20, 2021 23:25 (IST)

All of its professional applications, including pro Adobe features, the 3D AR camera implementation and other visual processing fields (as well as live translation of sound to staff notation, and gaming) are niche, but hey, this iPad Pro actually means Pro in every way.

Apr 20, 2021 23:23 (IST)

With the M1 SoC and the XDR display, the absolute pros do get a really, really powerful tool for actual professional content creation. The iPad Pro offers HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision certification. Ask any professional cinematographer, and you'll know why this is a big deal.

Apr 20, 2021 23:20 (IST)

Gee, now I really want to know exactly how much would the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch variant cost. Any guesses, readers?

Apr 20, 2021 23:20 (IST)

The council of leaksters score again, as the iPad Pro's mini LED display tech is now confirmed.

Apr 20, 2021 23:19 (IST)

One small correction: the 12.9-inch iPad Pro now has a Liquid Retina XDR display panel that takes cues from the Pro Display XDR's display tech. Moral: You will see a LOT of details on this iPad.

Apr 20, 2021 23:18 (IST)

We haven't shown you the new iPad Pro yet, have we? Here it is, in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes (with Liquid Retina displays):

Apr 20, 2021 23:17 (IST)

The new iPad Pro camera has an ultra-wide front camera that has a new feature called 'Center Stage'. It can track you and your movement – as long as you're within its field of view.

Apr 20, 2021 23:15 (IST)

Fiona O'Leary, Apple's image sensing designer, tells us about new iPad Pro camera features such as motion tracking with CamTrack VR, real-world integration with ARKey, and more.

Apr 20, 2021 23:14 (IST)

The iPad Pro now has 5G, which was of course expected. I reckon the addition of Thunderbolt 4 is a bigger deal than just 5G.

Apr 20, 2021 23:13 (IST)

The USB-C on the iPad Pro now has Thunderbolt 4, which'll let you hook up fast external SSDs and high-res external displays.

Apr 20, 2021 23:12 (IST)

Anyway, back to Apple. The new iPad can support the PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming controllers, supports full-scale video and photo editing on iPadOS apps, and is far more capable than other chips in the market, says Apple. It also says that the iPad Pro has 2x faster storage, and to celebrate that, it gets a new 2TB variant.

Apr 20, 2021 23:11 (IST)

Reckon Apple's still the only company that can still actually pull off a spunky tech teaser that isn't all too product-y.

Apr 20, 2021 23:10 (IST)

All of that was done to tell us that the M1 SoC now resides inside the iPad Pro as well. Overkill? Yes. Unnecessary? Probably. Crazy-frickin'-cool? YES.

Apr 20, 2021 23:09 (IST)

Tell me that ad was not cool.

Apr 20, 2021 23:07 (IST)

The new iMac is $1,299 for its base configuration and is available in four colours, and $1,499 for the higher config, in seven colours. Here's a recap of all that it has.

Apr 20, 2021 23:05 (IST)

The previous post was genuine appreciation of Apple's incredulity. Want more proof? The new iMac also has a colour-coded Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. Do you really still use a black mouse with a steel laptop? Oh...

Apr 20, 2021 23:03 (IST)

The new iMac gets four USB-C (of which two are Thunderbolt), support for a 6K display (such as the Pro Display XDR), a magnetic power cable, ethernet in the power brick, and... colour-matched power cable. Oh, Apple. Where would we (and the world of designers and perfectionists) be without you.

Apr 20, 2021 23:02 (IST)

Performance, of course, is hardly a surprise. Apple claims 2x faster graphics, real-time video edit previews, five simultaneous streams of 4K video edit on FCP, 3x faster machine learning, instant app launches, iPhone and iPad apps on iMac, gaming on Arcade and video conferencing at the same time, and other such tricks should you feel the need for it.

Moral: The new 24-inch iMac is very powerful (and colourful).

Apr 20, 2021 22:59 (IST)

The 11.5mm iMac body features a 6-speaker array with Dolby Atmos spatial audio certification, featuring two tweeters and two dual-woofer layouts on either end of the display.

Apr 20, 2021 22:58 (IST)

The 2021 iMac also gets a three-mic array with beamforming to improve native audio reception. It of course won't make a difference to the pros, but it's good news for every other buyer.

Apr 20, 2021 22:57 (IST)

Navpreet Kaloty of Apple's engineering team is here. He shows us the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the new iMac, and says that the ISP on the M1 SoC can intelligently improve colours, shadows, noise and dynamic range on your video feed to improve your conference quality.

Apr 20, 2021 22:56 (IST)

Here's another look at the all-new 2021 iMac.

Apr 20, 2021 22:55 (IST)

Apple says that instead of a large thermal board required with previous Intel chips, the M1 SoC needs just two fans that create all of 10dB noise – which is quite impressively low. The display is just 11.5mm thick, and measures 24 inches, with 4480 x 2520 pixels resolution. It's a 4.5K Retina display, which also has True Tone.

Apr 20, 2021 22:54 (IST)

There happens to be a whole bunch of new (and really, surprisingly funky) colours. That display looks ridiculously thin – at least from photos. It gets uniform (but not particularly thin) bezels, and yet again, a design language that's in line with the iPhone.

Apr 20, 2021 22:52 (IST)

There's no denying that the M1 chip has been pretty cool, and Ternus shows us how numerous mainstream apps are already adapting to the Universal Apps architecture. And with that, here's the new M1 iMac.

