Apple Event 2021 Live Updates: 12.9-in XDR iPad Pro, 24-in M1 iMac, Purple iPhone 12, AirTag Launched

The Apple Spring Loaded event 2021 is all set to go underway, and as part of the expected offering are a whole bunch of new Apple hardware. The one that is expected to capture the most eyeballs are new iPads, in the form of a new iPad Mini and a new generation of the high performance iPad Pro lineup. The Apple Spring Loaded event is in line with the mid-cycle hardware event that Apple typically hosts, which in the past have been used to unveil the iPhone SE, various versions of the iPad and MacBook, Mac and iMac PCs. This year, a number of other new hardware launches are also expected, and far-off rumours have pointed at the possibility of the AirPods 3, as well as Apple’s much rumoured NFC tile trackers, the AirTags.

Among the new iPads, the iPad Pro is expected to replace its older display standards with a new mini LED Retina display. They are also expected to get a new generation processor which would bring 5G connectivity to Apple’s tablets, while an upgrade to the cameras of the Pro tablets would also not be out of the question at the Apple Spring Loaded event 2021. The company’s all-in-one bundled desktop PCs, the iMac, is also expected to get the company’s own processors with the Apple M1, which have created quite the stir for being better performing than the previous Intel models (enough to stir an ad war). The AirPods 3, meanwhile, would be an interesting product to observe as well, especially since Apple has split the feature set between the latter and an eponymous Pro variant too.

Further rumours have also suggested that Apple may also bring out a refresh of its Apple TV 4K streaming device, which would largely remain the same but at the same time add a crucial bit of support – that for 120Hz refresh rates for high definition playback on flagship TVs. More details should be just around the corner, as the event gets set to go underway.