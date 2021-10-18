Apple’s Unleashed event has ended with the price announcement of the new MacBook Pro models. In his sign-off note, Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked everyone at Apple to have worked through a tough year. The new MacBook Pro models were launched with two new Apple Silicon chips – M1 Pro and M1 Max. Proving more than one rumour correct, Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops also launched with a notch on their display, many ports, no touch bar, and a MagSafe charging port.

Apple launched the new AirPods that come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro at $179. The AirPods, on the other hand, have been launched with features like spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. Apple also launched a new subscription for Apple Music and three new colours for its HomePod Mini smart speaker during the event. Will this be the last Apple event for 2021? Follow this space to find out.