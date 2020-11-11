News18 Logo

Apple Event Live: New MacBook Air, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro with M1 SoC Launched

News18.com | November 11, 2020, 12:18 IST
Apple has launched its very first MacBooks based on its own processor, the Apple Silicon. The new launches include the new MacBook Air, a new Mac Mini and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Each of the new MacBooks retain the same pricing as before as well – $999 for the MacBook Air, $699 for the Mac Mini and $1,299 for the MacBook Pro. India prices for the new Macs are yet to be announced, but should come through shortly. The new Macs are up for preorders right away, and will sell/ship as early as next week.

The very first generation of Apple’s own processors were first announced officially at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 earlier this year. The new line of Apple Silicon SoCs are based on ARM cores, and mark a significant change in the architecture of Apple’s operating system for Macs – in this generation called macOS Big Sur (which rolls out on November 12).
Nov 11, 2020 12:18 (IST)

There we are, y'all. That's it for tonight, and as always, head on to News18.com/Tech for all the deets. India prices gonna pop up soon, so we'll update our stories accordingly. That's a wrap, good night!

Nov 11, 2020 12:17 (IST)

That was a slick closing message from Apple. HAHAHA nice!

Nov 11, 2020 12:16 (IST)

So, that's that. We have with us a new MacBook Air, a new Mac Mini and a new MacBook Pro. And we're wrapping up tonight, with Cook's closing note. Gotta love Apple's super concise and elegant event design. That's 45 minutes on the clock, sharp.

Nov 11, 2020 12:13 (IST)

MacOS Big Sur is rolling out starting Thursday, November 12. Time to upgrade all your Macs, fellas.

Nov 11, 2020 12:13 (IST)

The new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro goes on preorders today, with sale starting next week.

Nov 11, 2020 12:12 (IST)

Here's the full lowdown on ALL the key new features that the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro bring to the table.

Nov 11, 2020 12:11 (IST)

So that's the new MacBook Pro's full mosaic detailing all the features. It still starts at $1,299, and Apple ain't raising any prices this time.

Nov 11, 2020 12:09 (IST)

The MacBook Pro claims to have the "longest battery life ever in a Mac". It's 10 hours more than the outgoing Pro.

Nov 11, 2020 12:08 (IST)

Apple says that their M1 SoC will perform 2.8x faster and produce 5x faster graphics than the existing, Intel-AMD, processor-GPU combination on the 13-inch MacBook ro. That's a pretty tall claim!

Nov 11, 2020 12:07 (IST)

Okay, so the 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the M1.

Nov 11, 2020 12:06 (IST)

The Mac Mini now starts at $699 (about Rs 54,000), and India prices will certainly be different. This is pretty strong pricing, but then, the Mac Mini has always been pretty well priced.

Nov 11, 2020 12:04 (IST)

The Mac Mini is "5x faster" than a competing desktop PC, says Apple. It gets the same performance bumps that the MacBook Air gets, and now also gets 2x USB C that support Thunderbolt and USB 4.

Nov 11, 2020 12:02 (IST)

BTW, the new MacBook Air still costs $999. So, we reckon the new MacBook Air would cost the same in India as well.

Nov 11, 2020 12:01 (IST)

Aaaaand the Mac Mini also gets the M1 SoC.

Nov 11, 2020 12:00 (IST)

So, that's it – here's everything that the new MacBook Air brings to the table.

Nov 11, 2020 12:00 (IST)

Our editor Vishal Mathur just reminded me that this is the first time that a Mac device has received two refreshes in one calendar year.

Nov 10, 2020 23:59 (IST)

Apple says that the MacBook Air's battery life is SIX hours longer than the erstwhile present 2020 Air.

Nov 10, 2020 23:58 (IST)

As expected, the new Air features the same design as the new, Retina MacBook Air design. Apple says that with the M1, even the new Air can edit full 4K ProRes videos without frame drops and interpolations. That's a pretty tall claim, and certainly an intriguing one to test.

Nov 10, 2020 23:56 (IST)

The MacBook Air is the world's best-selling thin-light notebook, says Apple. I can't really contest – I'm even typing from one.

Nov 10, 2020 23:55 (IST)

Here you are, ladies and gentlemen – the new, 2020 MacBook Air with Apple M1 SoC.

Nov 10, 2020 23:53 (IST)

At this point, Federighi's explaining the great advantages that will mainly benefit common users developers. So... that gives me time to tell you that going forward, think of Macs working more like how iPhones and iPads do. Essentially, Apple's made its entire ecosystem more like its own, so that all services work better on their desktops than any kind of stability and smoothness than most Windows machines could achieve yet. Given Apple's command on the technology world, you can certainly hope extensive developer support backing up the move. That's one of the biggest advantages of being a company as big as Apple – you make a move, and the software world will work for you to justify the hardware moves.

Nov 10, 2020 23:48 (IST)

Of course, it wouldn't be an Apple event if they didn't mention security creds at some point. They've still been more reliable in security and privacy than most others.

Nov 10, 2020 23:47 (IST)

He's showing how even with all the system animations, all app launches are instantaneous. This is part of Apple's reason for shifting to its own processors, and vertical integration plus better optimisation of the full software stack and the hardware optimisation is what Apple has always excelled at.

Nov 10, 2020 23:45 (IST)

Craig Federighi, senior VP of Apple's software engineering, is here to take us through (again) what macOS Big Sur can do with the Apple Silicon.

Nov 10, 2020 23:45 (IST)

Here's your full lowdown on what the first Apple Silicon – the Apple M1 – brings to the table.

Nov 10, 2020 23:44 (IST)

It also has an 8-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine, which is apparently the fastest integrated GPU in the world of laptops.

Nov 10, 2020 23:42 (IST)

This is what Apple says the M1 octa-core SoC can do, in terms of performance per Watt. This is a take on how efficient (read: battery longevity) can your future MacBook Air be. Srouji says Apple has managed a 3x jump in performance efficiency here.

Nov 10, 2020 23:40 (IST)

The Apple M1 is based on the 5nm processor, and uses Apple's unified memory architecture. What does that mean? Apple's basically thrown in a lot of features right into one combined unit, which can do a lot of things together at the same time. In fact, Johny Srouji of Apple says that its high performance cores are the "world's fastest CPU cores".

Nov 10, 2020 23:38 (IST)

Ladies and gentlemen, here's the Apple M1 chip – the first of Apple Silicon. It's meant for "low power" devices that mainly focuses on efficiency.

Nov 10, 2020 23:37 (IST)

John Ternus, VP of hardware engineering, is here to talk about the Mac's "gigantic leap forward".

The move will fundamentally change how Apple apps and services work on Macs. This will also allow for better vertical integration, which in turn ties Apple’s entire ecosystem together more tightly. The new generation of Apple Silicon based MacBooks begin tonight, and Apple’s full transition of Mac laptops, desktops and mini PCs is expected to be completed by 2022.

