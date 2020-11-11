Apple Event Live: New MacBook Air, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro with M1 SoC Launched

Apple has launched its very first MacBooks based on its own processor, the Apple Silicon. The new launches include the new MacBook Air, a new Mac Mini and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Each of the new MacBooks retain the same pricing as before as well – $999 for the MacBook Air, $699 for the Mac Mini and $1,299 for the MacBook Pro. India prices for the new Macs are yet to be announced, but should come through shortly. The new Macs are up for preorders right away, and will sell/ship as early as next week.The very first generation of Apple’s own processors were first announced officially at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 earlier this year. The new line of Apple Silicon SoCs are based on ARM cores, and mark a significant change in the architecture of Apple’s operating system for Macs – in this generation called macOS Big Sur (which rolls out on November 12).