Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, Xs Max Launched Along With Apple Watch Series 4

Apple is holding its 'Gather Round' launch event at the Apple Park in Cupertino right now. The iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 has been launched. The iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max are not the typical “S” generation updates. The new displays in 5.5-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED take the experience a notch further. The A12 Bionic sets alight the chip battles becoming the first 7-nanometer processor in smartphones. The stats that Apple claims include it is 15% faster and has 40% lesser battery usage, as well as being 50% faster with graphics than the A11 Bionic.With the larger 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Apple Watch is going to make more of the display real estate. The new Watch will be up to 2x faster than the third generation. The genuine value add will be the ECG feature to detect the electrical activity of the human heart, and doctors use this to detect any potential health issues. However, this will not be available in all countries initially, and as Apple gets the clearances from medical regulators globally, the availability will be expanded.