Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, Xs Max Launched Along With Apple Watch Series 4
News18.com | September 13, 2018, 12:20 AM IST
Apple is holding its 'Gather Round' launch event at the Apple Park in Cupertino right now. The iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 has been launched. The iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max are not the typical “S” generation updates. The new displays in 5.5-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED take the experience a notch further. The A12 Bionic sets alight the chip battles becoming the first 7-nanometer processor in smartphones. The stats that Apple claims include it is 15% faster and has 40% lesser battery usage, as well as being 50% faster with graphics than the A11 Bionic.
With the larger 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Apple Watch is going to make more of the display real estate. The new Watch will be up to 2x faster than the third generation. The genuine value add will be the ECG feature to detect the electrical activity of the human heart, and doctors use this to detect any potential health issues. However, this will not be available in all countries initially, and as Apple gets the clearances from medical regulators globally, the availability will be expanded.
Sep 13, 2018 12:18 am (IST)
India is set to miss the global availability date of the iPhones yet again.
Sep 13, 2018 12:17 am (IST)
Apple has also announced Mac OS Mojave for MacBook Air and a new feature upgrade to their HomePod.
Sep 13, 2018 12:14 am (IST)
The new 2018 Apple iPhone models will be available starting September 21 in these markets.
Sep 13, 2018 12:12 am (IST)
Here is the pricing of the iPhone Xs, Xs Max and the Xr. Moreover, Apple has brought price cuts to its existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.
Sep 13, 2018 12:10 am (IST)
The iPhone XR is Apple’s second attempt at colours in an iPhone. The iPhone 5c didn’t really take off, but the iPhone XR is definitely better positioned. It has the large 6.1-inch LCD display, and features that it’s more expensive siblings have such as Face ID, neural engine and portrait mode photography. Pricing will be critical, and so will the eSIM support with cellular operators in India. At the moment, it is confirmed that Reliance Jio and Airtel will offer this feature to the new iPhones.
Sep 13, 2018 12:05 am (IST)
Apple iPhone Xr gives you an hour and a half of more battery backup than the iPhone 8 Plus.
Sep 13, 2018 12:02 am (IST)
Apple iPhone Xr will feature a 12-megapixel primary camera, the same lens that is use3d on the Xs and the Xs Max.
Sep 13, 2018 12:00 am (IST)
Some of the features on the iPhone Xr.
Sep 12, 2018 11:59 pm (IST)
The iPhone Xr features a Liquid Retina display.
Sep 12, 2018 11:58 pm (IST)
The Apple iPhone Xr has been unveiled. The all-new iPhone features an edge-to-edge LCD display.
Sep 12, 2018 11:57 pm (IST)
Apple introduces another iPhone.
Sep 12, 2018 11:55 pm (IST)
Apple extends the iOS 12 support to iPhones as old as the iPhone 5S to maintain the life cycle of the iPhones.
Sep 12, 2018 11:53 pm (IST)
Apple is now using recycled tin on the main engine of the new iPhones to contribute to the environment.
Sep 12, 2018 11:51 pm (IST)
Apple now runs on 100 percent renewable energy.
Sep 12, 2018 11:50 pm (IST)
Here are all the carriers supported by the 2018 Apple iPhones.
Sep 12, 2018 11:49 pm (IST)
The new Apple iPhones will now feature a Dual SIM Dual Standby with one physical and one e-SIM on the phones.
Sep 12, 2018 11:48 pm (IST)
The Apple iPhone Xs Max features the largest ever battery backup in any iPhone to date. Meanwhile, the iPhone Xs features a half an hour extra battery backup than the iPhone X.
Sep 12, 2018 11:48 pm (IST)
Sep 12, 2018 11:48 pm (IST)
Sep 12, 2018 11:47 pm (IST)
Here is how the iPhone Xs betters in photography than before.
Sep 12, 2018 11:45 pm (IST)
Apple A12 Bionic Chip allows 2x faster sensor on the cameras.
Sep 12, 2018 11:44 pm (IST)
Apple will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones.
Sep 12, 2018 11:41 pm (IST)
The camera setup on the iPhone Xs will feature a 12-megapixel Wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens
Sep 12, 2018 11:39 pm (IST)
Here are all the new features that the cameras on the new iPhone Xs carry.
Sep 12, 2018 11:38 pm (IST)
The game developer, Bethesda, is discussing how the iPhone's better screen and chips are enabling first-person gaming experiences that are more immersive than ever before.
Sep 12, 2018 11:26 pm (IST)
The new A12 Bionic Chip will feature a 9 times faster machine learning than before.
Sep 12, 2018 11:25 pm (IST)
Here are all the updates that the new A12 Bionic Chip will feature
Sep 12, 2018 11:24 pm (IST)
Sep 12, 2018 11:23 pm (IST)
The new Apple chip will now also feature Siri Suggestions.
Sep 12, 2018 11:22 pm (IST)
A12 Bionic Chip also features real-time machine learning.