Apple 'Unleashed' Event: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 & Some Last-Minute Rumours, Here's What To Expect

Apple is today hosting its ‘Unleashed’ event where the company will launch the M1X-powered MacBook Pro models. Apple is also said to launch the next-generation of AirPods, the AirPods 3 during the event, along with other rumoured showcases. This will be the Cupertino-based second major event in the past two months, with the iPhone 13 launch event taking place only about a month back on September 14. During today’s event, Apple will launch the M1X chip, along with the MacBook Pro models that will use it. Apart from this, there are other products that are rumoured to launch tonight. Let’s take a look at what all can be expected at Apple’s “Unleashed" event:

Apple M1X and MacBook Pro Laptops Running On It

The unannounced Apple M1X chip that is said to be used on the MacBook Pro models being announced today will reportedly come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and can support up to 64GB of RAM. Old reports state that the M1X has been developed in two variations - with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. The latest lineup of M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops may include two variants - with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptops may further feature a mini-LED display with 120Hz refresh rate, faster charging, and the return of an HDMI port on a MacBook. There might be an SD card reader slot and support for MagSafe wireless charging as well. This year’s MacBook Pro is also said to come without the (in)famous touch bar, and will have physical buttons instead. Last minute rumors suggest that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could feature a “notch” of some sort, similar to the iPhone.

Apple AirPods 3

On the other hand, the AirPods 3 may feature an AirPod Pro-like design with a shorter stem. The third-generation AirPods are also said to come with silicone ear tips, as against the one-size-fits-all hard case bud that the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 carry. Apple last introduced Apple AirPods 2 back in 2019. The AirPods 3 are said to come with features like wireless charging, a new chip, but will lack premium or “pro" features like Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio, according to reports.

A Larger iMac With M1?

Apple earlier this year (in April) launched a new iMac that came with a new design and was powered by an Apple M1 silicon chip. The computer came with different colour options, and was launched alongside the new iPad Pro. However, earlier only the 24-inch iMac was launched during the April event. Now, it is being reported that Apple is working on processor upgrades on both the Mac Mini and 27-inch iMac. Will we see the new Apple Silicon-powered 27-inch iMac today?

A New Mac Mini?

Back in May, a report in Bloomberg had said that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models aren’t the only ones that will see a refresh this year. The report said that a new Mac Mini with features identical to the M1X-powered MacBook Pro models is in the works. Known tipster Jon Prosser has also said that an M1X-powered Mac Mini will introduce a new generation of industrial design. The new Mac Mini is said to feature a redesigned external chassis with a new “plexiglass-like" material on top, paired with an aluminium enclosure.

MacOS Monterey Finally Launching?

Apple’s latest macOS, macOS Monterey is still making users of Apple computers wait for the next software update. While iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and WatchOS 8 have all rolled out to users, the latest macOS Monterey is yet to arrive on Apple devices. The company may announce a launch date for macOS Monterey during tonight’s event.

