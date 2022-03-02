Apple Event: New iPhone SE 2022, iPad To Launch On This Date

Apple has officially released the invite for its first event of 2022 which is taking place on March 8. The invite along with a cryptic teaser has been shared by Greg Joswiak, Apple SVP Marketing on Wednesday.

The event is going to be streamed online, which you can catch on Apple’s Event website as well as the Apple YouTube page at 10 AM PST (10:30 PM IST) on Tuesday.

The event is likely to showcase the new iPhone SE 2022 model, and new iPad Air as per reports that have been making the rounds over the past few weeks. The invite says ‘Peek Performance’ which suggests the new devices could offer 5G connectivity.

In addition to this, Apple could also share details about its next-gen M series silicon at the event. Some even have hinted a new Mac product could be announced at the event, making it the popular ‘one more thing’ that Apple has used as a surprise element at its keynotes over the years.

The iPad Air is another product that could get an upgrade at the event next week. The product itself made its debut in 2020, so we don’t expect major design overhauls. Instead, Apple could use the A15 Bionic or M-series chipset on the tablet.

Apple AR/VR headset is another possibility as per some leaks, but we don’t expect that to be part of this event, where performance seems to be the key focus of the company.

We’ll be covering the Apple event where Tim Cook will be hosting his keynote next week. Stay tuned to News18 Tech for all the updates and announcements from Apple.

