With just a few hours to go for the Apple “Unleashed" event, the excitement is at an all-time high around Apple’s next generation of MacBook Pro laptops, and the hird generation AirPods. A report came about 24 hours ahead of the event, giving evidence suggesting that Apple may be calling the new chips “M1 Max" and “M1 Pro." The upcoming MacBook Pro models will be powered by the next generation of Apple Silicon, which is widely speculated to be called the M1X chip. However, the new report says that Apple may call the new chips M1 Max and M1 Pro.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On" newsletter, a Mac developer informed that the chip named “M1 Max" and “M1 Pro" have appreared in their app logs, alongside the same screen resolution that was discovered in macOS Monterey’s code last month. While the names have appeared in app logs, Gurman says that Apple will not take this potentially confusing approach. This, because in the past, Apple has added an “X" or a “Z" to name more powerful versions of its processors.

Apple is expected to introduce the 16-inch and 14-inch variants of its flagship laptop, the MacBook Pro during tonight’s event. Alongside the new MacBook Pro models, Apple could also launch a high-end Mac Mini, new and larger iMac (27-inch), and may announce the launch date for its upcoming macOS Monterey.

