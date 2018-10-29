English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Event October 2018: New iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Updated Mac Mini And More Expected to Launch

The Apple event on October 30 will begin from 10am local time in New York City, which is 7.30pm IST.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Apple is set to launch a new hardware line-up at a Brooklyn event on Tuesday, including the iPad Pro, MacBook Air and an updated Mac Mini. According to media reports, after launching new iPhones in September, the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch a new hardware series.

"The new iPad Pros are getting completely overhauled with a new design. It's the iPad equivalent of the jump Apple made with the iPhone X last year," The Verge reported on Monday.

Other changes for the iPad Pro may be a switch to USB-C and a redesigned Smart Connector. Apple is expected to improve the internal hardware too, upgrading the chip to a new variant of A12 Bionic chipset.

Apple hasn't updated the MacBook Air since 2015 but the company is likely to announce a new MacBook Air. Another attraction is an updated Mac mini which last saw a new model in 2014, said the report.
