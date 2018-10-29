Apple Event October 2018: New iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Updated Mac Mini And More Expected to Launch

Apple is set to launch a new hardware line-up at a Brooklyn event on Tuesday, including the iPad Pro, MacBook Air and an updated Mac Mini. According to media reports, after launching new iPhones in September, the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch a new hardware series."The new iPad Pros are getting completely overhauled with a new design. It's the iPad equivalent of the jump Apple made with the iPhone X last year," The Verge reported on Monday.Other changes for the iPad Pro may be a switch to USB-C and a redesigned Smart Connector. Apple is expected to improve the internal hardware too, upgrading the chip to a new variant of A12 Bionic chipset.Apple hasn't updated the MacBook Air since 2015 but the company is likely to announce a new MacBook Air. Another attraction is an updated Mac mini which last saw a new model in 2014, said the report.