Apple Event Recap: From Macbook Pro to AirPods 3, Everything New Apple Launched

Apple hosted its ‘Unleashed’ event tonight, October 18, where the company launched new MacBook Pro laptops powered by proprietary M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The company has finally revealed the latest AirPods 3 TWS earbuds nearly two years after introducing the second-generation model. Apple has further announced plans to update Apple music with a new subscription plan. All the new products come just a month after the launch of the iPhone 13 models and Apple Watch Series 7. Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Unleashed event.

AirPods 3: The third-generation AirPods now look similar to AirPods Pro with smaller stems and a more compact design. However, the earbuds do not come with silicone earbuds. Similar to other Apple audio products, AirPods 3 come with Spatial Audio that uses Dolby Audio tech to offer a 3D sound effect. Apple says their new earbuds feature hand-free Siri control while a skin sensor detects when you’re wearing the earbuds, automatically pausing when one is removed. Apple says the newest AirPods are safe for workouts thanks to IPX4 sweat and water resistance. In terms of battery life, users will get up to six hours of listening time and 30 hours of total usage with the charging case. The new case comes with MagSafe charging support, and a new one-touch setup quickly pairs the buds with Apple products.

Apple AirPods 3’s price in India is set at Rs 18,500 and the earbuds are available to book via the Apple website.

M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs: After unveiling the first M1 chipset last, Apple has introduced its successors. Apple says despite performance gains, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets are power efficient that promise longer battery life. The M1 Pro comes with 8 performance cores and 16 GPU cores that is twice as fast as the first-generation M1 chipset. On the other hand, the M1 Max comes with 10 performance cores and 32 GPU cores, suitable for high-res video editing. The chipset also includes ProRes codec acceleration for 4K and 8K video editing. The Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets further enable the laptops to connect to multiple displays and open doors for multiple Thunderbolt port support.

MacBook Pro 2021: The new MacBook Pro laptops have two models - one with a 16.2-inch display and the other comes with a 14.2-inch display. Both laptops feature mini-LED panels that offer deeper blacks and more colour accuracy. Moreover, the displays now come with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, meaning the laptops will automatically manage refresh rate based on the content. Apple has also added loads of connectivity options (HDMI and SD card slot), and both laptops come with an “advance front camera."

Both MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 can be configured with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 14’s price in India starts at Rs 1,94,900, and the MacBook Pro 16 with the same chipset is priced from Rs 2,39,900 onwards. The M1 Max-enabled MacBook Pro 16 carries a starting price tag of Rs 3,29,900. Both laptops have silver and space grey colour options.

Apple Voice Plan and HomePod Mini: Apple has also introduced a new Voice plan on Apple Music to allow users to search for music and playlists via voice commands. The company is adding more playlists to its music app, suitable for various occasions. Its price is set at $4.99 and the India pricing remains unclear at the moment. However, the Voice Plan will launch in India, Apple at the Apple Unleashed event revealed. Apple also introduced new colourful HomePod mini speakers.

