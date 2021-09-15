Apple has refreshed its smartwatch portfolio with the new Apple Watch Series 7. The Cupertino-based tech giant also launched next-generation iPad Mini (2021) and iPad models at the Apple California Streaming event earlier today. The latest smartwatches retain similar designs and features but with modest tweaks. The highlight was the iPad mini 2021 that now has 5G support and a new look.

iPad mini 6 or iPad 2021: Starting with iPad mini 6 or iPad mini 2021, the compact tablet comes with a new design that includes flat edges similar to the iPhone 12 series. It features an 8.3-inch Retina display with slim bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an anti-reflective coating. The new iPad mini comes in four colour options, and the screen excludes the home button. Apple has also integrated the Touch ID with a power button at the top. The processor information remains unclear at the moment but the company claims that the iPad mini 6 is 40 percent faster than its predecessor. As for optics, there’s a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and 4K recording support. At the front, there’s a 12-megapixel camera with centre stage support that can detect the subject during video calls. Other notable features include an enhanced speaker system, second-generation Apple pencil support, USB Type-C port, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. The Wi-Fi models of iPad mini are available with a starting price of Rs 46,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 60,900. The new iPad mini, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple, and space grey finishes. It is available to pre-book now.

Apple iPad 2021: Apple has also refreshed its Apple iPad series that now comes with a 10.2-inch True Tone display. Under the hood, it carries the A13 Bionic chipset that also powers the entire iPhone 11 lineup. Apple claims the new iPad 2021 is 20 percent faster than its predecessor. At the front, there’s a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 122-degree field of view and centre stage support for a better video calling experience. The tablet supports a first-generation Apple Pencil and smart keyboard. It runs on iOS 15 out of the box. The Wi-Fi models of iPad are available with a starting price of Rs 30900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900, in silver and space grey finishes. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage, and there’s a 256GB option available as well. Its sale will start from September 24 onwards.

Apple Watch Series 7: Moving to Apple’s latest smartwatches, the dial comes in three finishes - aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. Users can enjoy a new user interface and better readability with the larger screen. Apple says the flat display is 70 percent brighter than the predecessor, and users will get 18 hours of usage time. The Apple Watch Series 7 retains popular features like ECG, blood oxygen monitor as well as get new Watch Faces and faster-charging tech with USB Type-C. Its price starts at $399 (approx Rs 29,400), and the sale will start later this year. The India-specific prices will be announced by the company shortly. Apart from Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3, the company also launched iPhone 13 series at the Apple Event 2021.

