Apple Expected to Launch 16-inch MacBook Pro, 31-inch 6K Display, iPhones with Reverse Wireless Charging

We could see a brand new MacBook this year as reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has yet again revealed announcements that Apple could make in 2019. Known for his precise predictions, Kuo has said in a research note, that Apple will release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 31-inch 6K monitor, iPhones with bilateral charging, new iPads, and more.While it sounds uncanny, the analyst says that new MacBook Pro having dimensions between 16-inches and 16.5-inches with an updated design is expected to launch this year. This would make it the biggest MacBook since the 17-inch MacBook which stopped selling in 2012. As an add-on, the 13-inch MacBook Pro might get the option of adding 32GB of RAM. Currently, the 13-inch variant only supports up to 16GB of RAM while the 15-inch variant supports 32GB.We can also expect a new display from the company, a 31.6-inch 6K resolution monitor which is said to feature "mini-LED backlight" to render excellent picture quality. There is also the mention of a new Mac Pro with "easy to upgrade components"For the iPhone lovers, this year's models are expected to retain the design and screen sizes as the 2018 iPhone XS and iPhone XR. This means that we will yet again see three phones with 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.1-inch display sizes. The new features that we can expect include ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, new frosted glass finish, bilateral wireless charging or reverse wireless charging like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, improved Face ID, bigger batteries, and a triple camera system. That last feature might be limited only on the iPhone 11 Max and the regular iPhone 11 could feature a dual-camera system.In the iPad department, two new iPad Pro models are expected to launch with new processors. The existing 9.7-inch iPad could be upgraded to 10.2-inches, by trimming down the bezels, similar to last year's iPad Pro models. There is also a report of a new iPad mini and which will also come with an upgraded processor.Other small but relevant announcements that Kuo suggests could include the Apple Watch ECG functionality coming to additional countries as well as a new ceramic casing design. The AirPods 2 could also be announced with support for wireless charging and upgraded Bluetooth connectivity. The long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat is finally expected to ship in the first half of 2019. For music lovers, there could also be a new iPod touch with an upgraded processor.Take all of the information with a pinch of salt, as these are early predictions and speculations even though Kuo has had a good track record for his reports around Apple products.