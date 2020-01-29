Apple Expected to Produce 6 Million Units of iPhone 9 by Q1 2020

Apple is expected to produce a total of six million units of the iPhone SE2, also called the iPhone 9, between the period of January 1 and March 31. As per a report, Cowen analyst and Managing Director Krish Sankar has claimed that the tech giant will be producing a total of six million pieces of iPhone SE 2 between January 1 and March 31. With this information, rumours about the phone’s launch in March seem to be more believable.

Sankar also added that the upcoming iPhone will probably be priced at $475 and will account for 12 percent of all iPhone production in Apple's second quarter. This also means that the rest of the 40 million phones will be mostly iPhone 11 series phones including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple in its first quarter, which is from October 1 to December 30, had apparently produced a total of 70 million iPhones of which 52 million phones were iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

As per estimates, the company will target making another 43 million iPhones in its third fiscal quarter which ends on June 30. Further, analysis claims that the brand will ship a total of 195 million iPhones in this fiscal year which is from October 1, 2019, to September 29, 2020.

It is rumoured that the iPhone 9 will have a 4.7-inch notch-less LCD display and will also have a home button with Touch ID, advanced single-lens camera and the A13 Bionic processor. According to an image shared on Twitter, the imaging sensor of the upcoming device looks much bigger and thicker than the one on the back of the iPhone 8. This will most likely mean better camera performance. Till now it is not clear as to when Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2, and what will be the final name of the device. But if Apple launches the handset at a competitive price, it could work in favour of the company.

