English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Expected to Refresh iPad, MacBook Pro Line-up: Here Are The Details
According to Kuo, this year, Apple may also release two new iPad Pro models with upgraded processors, a new MacBook Pro between 16 inches and 16.5 inches in a new design with "easy to upgrade components".
Apple Expected to Refresh iPad, MacBook Pro Line-up: Here Are The Details (photo for representation)
Loading...
Apple is expected to refresh its offerings in iPad, MacBook Pro, monitors and iPhones even as the company has been bearing heavy losses in 2019, according to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. "Kuo says that the 2019 iPhone models will retain the 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes along with lightning connectivity, the current 9.7-inch iPad will increase in size to 10.2-inch and the company will return to the display market with a 31.6-inch 6k3k monitor," 9To5Mac reported on Monday.
The iPhones are expected to feature ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, frosted glass casing, bilateral wireless recharge for charging other devices, upgraded Face ID, larger batteries and a triple camera design for iPhone 11 Max. According to Kuo, this year, Apple may also release two new iPad Pro models with upgraded processors, a new MacBook Pro between 16 inches and 16.5 inches in a new design with "easy to upgrade components".
Currently, the 13-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at 16GB RAM, but Kuo suggests that the iPhone-maker may add a 32GB RAM option also. "Kuo adds that the Apple Watch ECG function will come to additional countries this year along with a ceramic casing design and AirPods 2 will support wireless charging and upgraded Bluetooth connectivity," the report added.
Though the launch dates of all the products remain unclear, the first ones are expected to come in March.
The iPhones are expected to feature ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, frosted glass casing, bilateral wireless recharge for charging other devices, upgraded Face ID, larger batteries and a triple camera design for iPhone 11 Max. According to Kuo, this year, Apple may also release two new iPad Pro models with upgraded processors, a new MacBook Pro between 16 inches and 16.5 inches in a new design with "easy to upgrade components".
Currently, the 13-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at 16GB RAM, but Kuo suggests that the iPhone-maker may add a 32GB RAM option also. "Kuo adds that the Apple Watch ECG function will come to additional countries this year along with a ceramic casing design and AirPods 2 will support wireless charging and upgraded Bluetooth connectivity," the report added.
Though the launch dates of all the products remain unclear, the first ones are expected to come in March.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo V15 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Apple Expected to Refresh iPad, MacBook Pro Line-up: Here Are The Details
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Ranveer Singh on Playing Kapil Dev in '83: I'm Hoping to Become His Shadow
- Lady Gaga Ends Her Engagement to Beau Christian Carino: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results