Apple Explains Why Rs 5,800-Worth Apple TV Remote 2nd-Gen Lacks Inbuilt AirTag-Like Technology

Apple launched the new Apple TV 4K with the latest-gen Apple TV Remote at the Spring Loaded 2021 event last month. Though several reviews have praised the new Siri-enabled TV remote and its refreshed design, some claimed that the lack of AirTag-like technology or remote finder feature might be unsatisfactory for this price range. It would essentially allow users to locate their TV remote - a commonly misplaced item at homes. Now, Apple VP Tim Twerdahl has explained why the Siri remote lacks this technology in a recent interview.

The senior Apple executive answered the burning question by simply stating that the thickness of the remote shouldn’t be a matter of worry. Here’s the exchange between Twerdahl and MobileSyrup: “We are super excited about AirTags and what we’re doing with U1, and part of that power is the Find My network and the fact that we can leverage a billion devices around the world to help you find stuff. To your point, that is the most powerful out of the home. With the changes we’ve made to the Siri Remote — including making it a bit thicker so it won’t fall in your couch cushions as much — that need to have all these other network devices find it seems a little bit lower." As mentioned, the answer is quaint but many found this more unsatisfactory than the absence of the feature.

The new Apple TV Remote measures 9.25mm in thickness and weighs 63 grams, while the old remote was 6.3mm in thickness and weighed 45 grams. It comes with backwards compatibility and can work with both Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. The new remote also features more buttons with a touch-enabled clickpad that lets users click titles, swipe through playlists and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to see results quickly. The functioning is similar to what we find on the new iPods. The Apple TV 4K price in India starts at Rs 18,900, while the Apple TV HD costs Rs 15,900 for the sole 32GB option.

