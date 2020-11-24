Apple Extends App Store Commission Waiver Till The End of June 2021

Apple's controversial 30 percent commission for in-app purchases was halted for certain online events in September and was supposed to be resumed at the end of December this year. Now, the Cupertino-based giant has extended that to the end of June 2021 to help businesses and developers amid the pandemic. Apple made the announcement on its developer website, saying that it is temporarily deferring its original deadline of December 2020 to June 30, 2021.

"As the world fights COVID-19 , we recognise that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority. Although apps are required to offer any paid online group event experiences (one-to-few and one-to-many real time experiences) through in-app purchase in accordance with App Store Review guideline 3.1.1, we temporarily deferred this requirement with an original deadline of December 2020. To allow additional time for developing in-app purchase solutions, this deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021," Apple said in the announcement made on its developer website. Apple had, back in September, decided to waive off its 30 percent commission for online group in-app purchases for all developers by not requiring iOS apps to use in-app purchase for these specific events.

Notably, the company also cut its App Store commission to 15 percent for developers earning up to $1 million annually earlier this month. Earlier, in August, Facebook had asked both Apple and Google to waive their 30 percent commission fee for small businesses, creators, etc. Back then, Apple declined Facebook's request, while Google agreed.

With Apple waiving off the commission, businesses and developers can continue to offer online group events and services through iOS apps without the requirement of using in-app purchases during the upcoming holiday season in the US.