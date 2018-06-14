English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple, Facebook Roll Out New 'FIFA World Cup 2018' Special Features For Users
Facebook and Apple have rolled out new features to contribute to the FIFA World Cup excitement of their users.
Apple and Facebook gear up for FIFA 2018 World Cup with new features. (Photo: Reuters)
Apple and Facebook are getting fans ready for the FIFA 2018 World Cup with Siri providing the latest info and Messenger rolling out fun new effects. On Thursday the international football (soccer) tournament will kick off in Russia with the first match being the home team versus Saudi Arabia. But when does Argentina play Iceland? Well, now iOS users can just “Hey Siri” for an answer.
Apple's virtual assistant already keeps 26 countries up to speed on stats, scores and team info, however, Siri can now also do the same for fans in Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Furthermore, the App Store editors will highlight all things football everything from top football-related apps, sports broadcasters, games as well as tips on “taking a perfect football photo and how to best get your football fix on social media.”
The US and a few other countries will benefit from a few additional Apple features. iOS users in the US and Canada, where the Sports feature is available, will be able to track the action on Fox News, TSN, RDS and Bell Media's English and French-language apps all via the Apple TV app. Then in Up Next, they can follow the matches and receive notifications on their Apple devices when their team is playing or a game is due to begin.
Additionally, in the US, UK and Australia, fans can use the Apple News App to read sports articles from trusted sources.
As for Facebook, team frames for profile pictures have rolled out this week, and so now users should see an invitation at the top of their newsfeed to add their nation's flag colours. And to keep things lively, certain messages of support or phrases, for example, "gooaal” will trigger animations when posted on one's wall. Using the selection of augmented reality stickers and videos on the Facebook and Messenger camera, fans can pretend to juggle a football with famous players such as Sergio Ramos, add a wig to their selfies or face paint to their videos.
Keepie Uppie for Messenger is a way for friends to challenge one another to a simple hidden game of keeping the ball in one's camp as long as possible. To commence, the users need to send each other an emoji of a football or flag.
