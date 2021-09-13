Apple Faces Investigation After Users Report Cracked Screens on M1 MacBooks

Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with the M1 chipsets have been a hit product since their launch. However, there has been a chink in the armour as many users are complaining about the screens on their M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops are cracking for no reason apparently. This has come under the notice of Washington-based law firm named Migiliaccio & Rathod that is now seeking reports of owners with cracked screens to prepare a class action lawsuit against the iPhone maker. “Many users allege that they have opened their devices from the closed position without applying any undue pressure, only to find dramatic cracks in the retina display, often accompanied by black bars running across the screen," the law firm said in a statement.

The reports of cracked MacBook screens first came to light around July this year, with both M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air owners reporting that their display cracks during normal usage. A 9to5Mac report quotes a user as saying that one fine day they opened their M1-powered MacBook Pro, only to find cracks in the screen. He said that he was asked to pay GBP570 (roughly Rs 58,000) upfront in order to repair it. “I told them that I had done nothing to damage the screen but their response was that their technicians would decide if I had damaged it and would, in that case, lose my money," the user was quoted as saying. However, the same 9to5Mac report says that Apple did repair or replace the machines free of charge in some cases.

There are also threads on Apple Support Communities and Reddit, where users have reported that the cracks occurred when they opened or closed the lid, or that they were simply there next time they came to use the machine.

Migiliaccio & Rathod LLP does not state that it is contemplating a class action lawsuit, and says that it is investigating reports it has received. The law firm had, in 2018, investigated Microsof Surface Pro 4’s screen flickering issue for a potential suit, but cancelled it later after Microsoft announced a replacement program.

