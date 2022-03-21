Apple Faces iPad Air 2022 Build Quality Complaints, Users Not Happy

Apple launched the new iPad Air 2022 with the M1 chipset recently. The company has packed the device with top-end hardware but it seems the build quality of the iPad Air has gone down.

Multiple users who bought the new iPad Air 2022 have complained about the creaking design and body that doesn’t instill confidence.

Some people have talked about the thinner aluminium enclosure on the new iPad Air, giving the device a hollow sensation in the hand. They have also made comparisons with the iPad Air 2020 version and said the new model feels like the body is extremely close to the battery unit inside the device.

They feel the iPad Air 2022 build quality has seen a downgrade, which is surprising to hear, considering the only change made with the new iPad Air is the use of the M1 chipset instead of the A14 Bionic.

Multiple users have shared their displeasure about the device, who got replies in the threat from other buyers, talking about similar issues with their iPad Air 2022 model. So, it is possible the build quality issues are not isolated, and they might be hinting at something which could cause trouble for Apple very soon.

The iPad Air 2022 reviews came out not that long back, and we didn’t notice reviewers talking about any build quality issues with the new iPad Air model. We are hoping the build quality issues are not faced by all users who bought the new iPad Air.

iPad Air 2022 borrows most of its elements from the 2020 variant. The screen of 10.9-inch remains the same, and even the Liquid Retina display has been retained. The only change comes in the hardware department, with the M1 chipset and 8GB RAM onboard the device now.

Understandably, Apple has kept the prices the same, with the Wi-Fi only 64GB model costing Rs 54,900 foe buyers in India.

